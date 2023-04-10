Netflix Orders 'Stranger Things' Animated Spinoff Ahead of Season 5 — and It Has The Duffer Brothers' Support!

The end of Stranger Things is on the horizon — but there's something else to look forward to.

An animated series based on the hit drama has been greenlit at Netflix, the streamer confirmed Monday. The still-untitled project will be produced by The Duffer Brothers through Upside Down Pictures, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen on behalf of 21 Laps, and Eric Robles through Flying Bark Productions.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the praised Stranger Things creators said an animated version of the show has been in the works for some time. "We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," they said.

"We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you," they continued. "The adventure continues …"

There's no timeline for when the animated series will make its way to Netflix. For now, fans can only wait patiently for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is expected to begin filming this summer.

Season 4 of the thriller premiered on Netflix in May 2022 with shocking deaths and giant plot twists. The season focused mainly on the beloved kids trying to defeat the evil Vecna, who appeared to be an extension of the monsters they've been fighting since season 1.

Character Max (Sadie Sink) made her way to his home in the Upside Down (against her own wishes) and barely made it out alive. As viewers wait for season 5, Max's fate is still unknown. She was last seen in a coma, and some of her last conscious words implied Max may have been blinded by the monster.

The first four Stranger Things seasons are now streaming on Netflix.