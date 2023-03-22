New 'Power Rangers' Reunion Trailer Reveals How Yellow Ranger Trini Died and Why It's 'Time for Revenge'

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always debuts on the streaming platform on April 19

Netflix isn't waiting to reveal the fate of the original yellow power ranger Trini in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

In a new teaser for the scripted special released by the streaming platform on Wednesday, Trini's daughter Minh (portrayed by Charlie Kersh) makes the revelation.

"She killed Mom," Minh says of Rita Repulsa, the Power Rangers' longtime antagonist played by Barbara Goodson.

The trailer also shows the moment Trini dies, with Rita telling the heroes, "After all these years, I've got a new body. It's time for revenge."

NETFLIX

She uses a weapon to to create a shock and blast that leads to Trini's final breath.

Later in the trailer, the Blue Power Ranger (David Yost) discovers that Rita has created a time portal so they can go back in time before they had powers.

"I'll kill you before Zordon makes you rangers," she threatens.

Meanwhile, the rangers are on their own venture to make sure Rita's powers come to an end as they battle it out in their nostalgic gear.

Zords and Megazords also make their own cameos in the teaser.

NETFLIX

The clip gives a nod to actress Thuy Trang, who played Trini, as Minh gazes at a classic black and white photo of Trini in a frame.

Trang died in a car accident at 27 in 2001.

Many of the original rangers are set to return for the project, which is in honor of the show's 30th anniversary. The cast includes original Black Ranger Zack Walter Emanuel Jones as well as Yost, OG Blue Power Ranger Billy.

Season 2 stars Steve Cardenas (second Red Ranger Rocky), Karan Ashley (second Yellow Ranger Aisha) and Johnny Yong Bosch (second Black Ranger Adam) are also set to return, plus season 3's Catherine Sutherland (second Pink Ranger Kat).

Notably missing is original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson and late star Jason David Frank (original Green Ranger Tommy), who died by suicide last November.

At the time of Frank's death at age 49, his former costar Jones paid tribute with a statement to PEOPLE: "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our share of ups and downs, but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one."

Jones, 52, added, "My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him. May he rest in Power."

It is unknown whether the upcoming special will pay tribute to Frank.

In January, Johnson set the record straight on why she isn't in the special.

"For the record I never said no… I just didn't say yes to what was offered," Johnson, 52, wrote on Twitter. "But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! #PowerRangers30"

Power Rangers Alum Amy Jo Johnson Breaks Down in Tears Over Jason David Frank's Death
Power Rangers alums Amy Jo Johnson and Jason David Frank. Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Amanda Edwards/Getty

The actress played the iconic Pink Power Ranger Kimberly Hart in the first three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, appearing in 138 episodes, per IMDB. She has also made several appearances as the character in Power Ranger movies and specials from 1993 to 1999.

Johnson has since been dubbed "the original Pink Power Ranger" by fans, having been the first to take on the role in a long line of actors for follow-up Power Rangers installments.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19 on Netflix.

