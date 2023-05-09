'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Trailer Shows Devi's New Love Triangle and 'Banging' Senior Year

Devi's senior year is looking to be as dramatic — and intimate — as ever in Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season 4.

The first trailer for the upcoming season premiered Tuesday morning and confirms that Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) still has no idea how to navigate crushes, friendships, and now, sex. But this time around, she is also preparing to graduate high school.

The clip opens with Devi's first time, which she shared with frenemy and frequent love interest Ben (Jaren Lewison) in the season 3 finale.

"Well, we did it," she says enthusiastically, staring at Ben's ceiling. "We had sex."

What follows is a game of avoidance in which Devi refuses to talk to Ben. All until she spots him kissing someone else.

"I assumed it was, like, a one-time thing," Ben admits after an angry Devi spots his new love interest.

But Devi has her own sights set elsewhere. Not only has Paxton (Darren Barnet) returned, but a longtime classmate, Ethan (Michael Cimino) turned from boy to man over the summer.

As the senior girls gawk over his new six-pack, Devi falls into the boy's lap — teasing a potential new romance in her final years of high school.

"When did his torso get so clawable?" Devi's friend Eleanor asks as the boy lifts his shirt.

What happens next for Devi is anyone's guess. There's an apparent, possible kiss with Paxton, another bed moment with Ben, and of course, senior prom.

As Devi questions her future — and looks at an empty suitcase — it's finally time to find out if her Princeton dreams have come to fruition. All the while, she's making the most of her final months in high school, and the connections she's made thus far.

Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season will premiere June 8 on Netflix.