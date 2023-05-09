'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Trailer Shows Devi's New Love Triangle and 'Banging' Senior Year

After doing the deed with one love interest, Devi is shocked to find her first high school love, Paxton, has returned — while her eyes are set on a peer whose abs had a major summer glow up

By
Published on May 9, 2023 10:02 AM

Devi's senior year is looking to be as dramatic — and intimate — as ever in Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season 4.

The first trailer for the upcoming season premiered Tuesday morning and confirms that Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) still has no idea how to navigate crushes, friendships, and now, sex. But this time around, she is also preparing to graduate high school.

The clip opens with Devi's first time, which she shared with frenemy and frequent love interest Ben (Jaren Lewison) in the season 3 finale.

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 407 of Never Have I Ever.
Lara Solanki/Netflix

"Well, we did it," she says enthusiastically, staring at Ben's ceiling. "We had sex."

What follows is a game of avoidance in which Devi refuses to talk to Ben. All until she spots him kissing someone else.

"I assumed it was, like, a one-time thing," Ben admits after an angry Devi spots his new love interest.

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross in episode 401 of Never Have I Ever.
Courtesy of Netflix

But Devi has her own sights set elsewhere. Not only has Paxton (Darren Barnet) returned, but a longtime classmate, Ethan (Michael Cimino) turned from boy to man over the summer.

As the senior girls gawk over his new six-pack, Devi falls into the boy's lap — teasing a potential new romance in her final years of high school.

"When did his torso get so clawable?" Devi's friend Eleanor asks as the boy lifts his shirt.

Never Have I Ever. Michael Cimino as Ethan in episode 401 of Never Have I Ever.
Lara Solanki/Netflix

What happens next for Devi is anyone's guess. There's an apparent, possible kiss with Paxton, another bed moment with Ben, and of course, senior prom.

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 403 of Never Have I Ever.
Lara Solanki/Netflix

As Devi questions her future — and looks at an empty suitcase — it's finally time to find out if her Princeton dreams have come to fruition. All the while, she's making the most of her final months in high school, and the connections she's made thus far.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season will premiere June 8 on Netflix.

Related Articles
“Blowback” – When classified information falls into the wrong hands, the team races to stop a dangerous plot targeting former members of the U.S. military. Also, Luca is faced with a challenging choice when a family member suddenly falls ill, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS Walks Back 'S.W.A.T.' Cancellation After 3 Days, Renews Series for Seventh and Final Season: 'Found a Way'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 04: Luke Grimes attends the SAG Panel Yellowstone at Paley Center For Media on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Paramount+)
'Yellowstone' 's Luke Grimes Says 'Love and Family' Will Drive Final Episodes, Promises 'Really Juicy Drama'
Queen Charlotte. Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022; LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Arsema Thomas attends the Special Fan Screening and Garden Party for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
'Queen Charlotte' 's Arsema Thomas on Her Breakout Role as Young Lady Danbury – Sex Scenes and All (Exclusive)
Former Love Is Blind Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Former 'Love Is Blind' Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski
'Love Is Blind' 's Zack Delivers Wife Bliss Breakfast in Bed Ahead of First Wedding Anniversary
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Will There Be a Season 2 of Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte' Series? What the Cast and Creators Have Said
Kroy Biermann and television personality Kim Zolciak visit "Extra" at H&M Times Square on October 3, 2017 in New York City.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage
LEXI UNDERWOOD, SADIE STANLEY, GRIFFIN GLUCK, LISA YAMADA, KADEE STRICKLAND & SEAN BLAKEMORE
'Cruel Summer' Gets Literal with Ride-or-Die Friendships in Dramatic Season 2 Trailer
Love Is Blind's Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
'Love Is Blind' Stars Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary at L.A. Lakers Game
90 Day Fiance Gabe and Isabel
'90 Day' : Gabe Sobs as His Wedding Day Turns Chaotic Thanks to a No-Show Sister and 'Very Angry' Bride Isabel
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay 2023 mtv movie awards 0507202348
Ariana Madix References Recent 'Tumultuous Time' as 'Vanderpump Rules' Wins 2023 MTV Award
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Jameela Jamil attends Marvel Studios "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 402 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Jameela Jamil Reveals She 'Pulled Out' of 'You' Season 4 Audition: 'I Don't Do Sex Scenes'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Year It's Been'
Survive When Deacon enlists Chris help on an off-duty private security detail, they struggle to survive when theyre attacked by a drug cartel looking to kidnap their wealthy VIP client, on the new day and time of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T.
Shemar Moore Says 'Canceling 'SWAT' Is a F---ing Mistake': 'I Don't Think We're Done'
STRANGER THINGS
'Stranger Things' Pauses Production on Fifth and Final Season Due to Writer's Strike
Shemar Moore, Christel Khalil, Bryton James "The Young and the Restless" Set Guest Starring Shemar Moore CBS television City Los Angeles 03/31/23 © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661
Shemar Moore's 'Y&R' Return Includes a Touching Tribute to His Late Costar Kristoff St. John — Watch!