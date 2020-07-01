The cast confirmed the news in a hilarious Zoom call posted to Instagram

Netflix's Never Have I Ever Renewed for Season 2

Never have I ever ... been so excited for season 2!

Mindy Kaling's hit Netflix coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a second season, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

The cast confirmed the news in a hilarious Zoom call posted to Instagram. After the group commented on star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's new "quarantine bangs," the actress informed her costars of the exciting update.

"I just wanted to tell you guys that Never Have I Ever is being renewed for season 2," she says, as everyone erupts into celebratory cheers.

"Wow, that is much better news than you getting bangs," says Darren Barnet, who stars as Paxton Hall-Yoshida on the show.

While a release date has not yet been set, the news comes on the heels of the highly-successful first season.

The show, created and executive-produced by Kaling, followed Devi (Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl as she navigated her sophomore year of high school and her quest to lose her virginity.

The series also stars Jaren Lewison, Poorna Jagannathan, Ramona Young and more. Lang Fisher serves as executive producer, showrunner and writer.

Speaking at a Netflix brunch ahead of the season 1 premiere, Kaling, 40, said she felt the need to show a different side to the stereotypical teenage nerd, according to Variety.

“Nerds are not only the wallflowers and the quiet ones,” she said. “We’re ambitious, we have obnoxious personalities sometimes, we want to have sex and dreams like all the other kids.”