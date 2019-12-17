Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Narcos: New Mexico Season 2 — See the First Look

Netflix’s addictive crime drama, Narcos: New Mexico, is returning for another saga.

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced that season 2 of the hit series will premiere on Feb. 13. It will be the fifth season overall for the Narcos franchise, as the series was reset after three seasons into Narcos: New Mexico.

The first season of New Mexico, which premiered in November 2018, starred Michael Peña and Diego Luna and explored the origins of the modern drug war, taking viewers back to a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers.

Season 2’s longline reads as follows: “It’s the mid-1980s, as Félix Gallardo’s (Luna) super cartel splinters under its own dark weight and social and political shifts within Mexico prompt its desperate government’s most brazen corruption. Meanwhile, the American effort to exact revenge for Kiki Camerana’s (Peña) execution leads them further away from any hope for justice. The cycle of violence rages on.”

Replacing Peña, 43, as the major player beside Luna, 39, is Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire) as Walt Breslin, “a hardened DEA agent who’s methods aren’t always by the book,” who was briefly seen at the end of last season.

Additional newcomers to the show include Andrés Londoño (Fear the Walking Dead) as Enrique Clavel, Alex Knight (Legion) as Kenny Moss, Mayra Hermosillo (Falco) as Enedina Arellano Felix, Sosie Bacon (Here and Now) as Mimi Webb Miller, Jose Julian (The Society) as Javier Arellano Felix and Matt Biedel (Altered Carbon) as Daryl Petski.

“To understand the current level of drug violence in Mexico you have to understand how it all started, and truly grasp America’s integral role in it,” executive producer and showrunner Eric Newman said in a statement. “The second season of Narcos: Mexico is a Pandora’s box, the contents of which we still struggle in vain, 30 years later, to try and contain.”

Seasons 1-3 of Narcos were shot entirely in Colombia, chronicling the story of cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura) and the successors to Medellin, the Cali cartel.

Season 4 went into production in 2017, shifting to Mexico — but was struck by tragedy in September when Carlos Muñoz Portal, a Mexican location scout, was found dead in a rural area of the country known for gang-related drug violence while working on the show. (The 37-year-old’s body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a car in a remote area near the borders of Hidalgo state, according to El País de España.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family,” a Netflix spokesman told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

In 2018, Netflix rebranded the series as Narcos: New Mexico and released all 10 episodes of its first season on Nov. 16.

Narcos: New Mexico season 2 premieres Feb. 13, 2020, on Netflix.