Netflix Unveils 'My Unorthodox Life' Season 2 First Look and Return Date

My Unorthodox Life returns with the drama for season 2.

In newly released First Look photos from the upcoming season of the Netflix series, which follows fashion CEO Julia Haart and her family after they leave an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, things are heating up for members of the Haart family.

Season 2 will navigate the fallout of Julia's divorce from husband Silvio Scaglia, which she announced in February. Following the divorce, the exes will be "left to battle for control" over Julia's business empire, according to a release from the streamer.

Julia, 51, will also be working on her relationships with her three children. Oldest Batsheva Haart, is also ending her nine-year relationship with husband Ben Weinstein (news that they shared last November).

Younger daughter Miriam Haart starts dating a woman in season 2. It's her first committed same-sex relationship, and Julia wants to be there to help her navigate it.

Courtesy of Netflix

And Aron Hendler, Julia's son, might take some convincing to stay in his secular school instead of dropping out to attend Orthodox yeshiva full-time.

Haart shares four kids, Batsheva, Miriam, Aron and Shlomo Haart with ex-husband Yosef Hendler. She is also the CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group (the talent management company representing stars like Kendall Jenner and Iman).

Courtesy of Netflix

Shortly after filing for divorce in February following nearly three years of marriage, Haart claimed that she was wrongfully terminated from her CEO position at EWG as part of 64-year-old Scaglia's "personal vendetta."

The reality star filed a lawsuit in July against her estranged husband, business partner and costar, for more than $257 million admit their divorce, claiming that Scaglia is a "liar and a fraud" who defrauded her out of their businesses after she filed for divorce in February.

Haart has always been transparent about her life with fans, and even has even worked to represent women who were involved in high-demand religious communities, but like Haart left to seek independence.

Courtesy of Netflix

After spending most of her life in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community where women and girls wore modest dress and were not allowed to participate in sports or sing or dance in front of men, Haart left in 2013. "I was 43 and knew nothing about the world," she previously told PEOPLE.

"I've met women from all over the world, and whereas their lives may not be exactly similar to mine, there's so many women who have been told they are less than, that they have to wait their turn, that they have to be polite," she said during a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She added, "And I thought, 'Here's a story about a crazy woman who picked herself up at 43 and changed everything about her life.'"

For years prior, Haart remained devout, but as her children got older, she grew increasingly uncomfortable with the community's strict principles and practices. (Ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, Jews adhere to very strict observance of traditional Jewish law — far more stringent than is expected in Modern Orthodox, Conservative and Reform Judaism — and often seek to limit the influences of the outside world.) Haart still calls herself "a very spiritual person" and has said her "issue was never with Judaism, it was purely and solely with fundamentalism."

Now, as she prepares to share more of her life in season 2, Haart wants her story to help people looking to make a change in their own lives, she said on Ellen: "I hope that it gives inspiration and courage to others to do the same."

My Unorthodox Life season 2 premieres Dec. 2 on Netflix.