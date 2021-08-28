Netflix Revives Manifest for Fourth and Final Season After NBC Cancellation

After NBC canceled the sci-fi series in June, more than 95,000 fans signed a petition to save the show, which current streamer Netflix heard loud and clear

Manifest is taking one last flight after NBC canceled the sci-fi series earlier this summer, three seasons in.

The series has officially been saved by Netflix, which has renewed the show for a supersized fourth and final season. The concluding chapter will consist of 20 episodes, wrapping up the story of Montego Air Flight 828 and its passengers, who mysteriously went missing for more than five years without aging a single day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end," said creator Jeff Rake in a statement. "On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this."

Netflix made the announcement on Saturday for 828 Day, an unofficial holiday for Manifest fans, celebrating Flight 828 on August 28. The news comes as a Change.org petition to save the show has surpassed 95,000 signatures.

"Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members," Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said in a statement. "Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we're thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season."

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor, to name a few.

Dallas celebrated the renewal with a message to fans on Instagram.

"'Its all connected.' #manifest flies again on @netflix… because of YOU! #manifesters are a force of nature," he wrote. "Can not wait to bring you the rest of this story! ✈️ "

NBC previously opted not to renew the show for a fourth season, even though Rake sold them the series with a six-season plan mapped out, according to Deadline.

RELATED VIDEO: The One Flight 'Manifest' Star Josh Dallas Won't Forget

Manifest follows the mystery of what happened to the 191 passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, which experienced a brief episode of severe turbulence during their otherwise smooth flight from Jamaica to New York City. Upon landing, the travelers learn that more than five years have somehow passed while they were in the air. They must then cope with the sudden changes to their lives, while experiencing unexplained premonitions of events that have yet to happen.