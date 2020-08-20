Netflix’s Lucifer Will Feature a Black Lives Matter Episode in Season 6

The show's writers felt a "responsibility" to address and add to the conversation surrounding racial injustice

Lucifer's sixth and final season is set to tackle some real-life topics.

The hit Netflix series will address the Black Lives Matter movement in a special episode in the upcoming season.

"When we got back to the [writers] room, we started looking at the fact that we're a cop show and in what ways have we contributed or not addressed the systemic issues of the police department," executive producer Ildy Modrovich told Entertainment Tonight. "And we decided we wanted to speak to it. So we're actually doing a story that speaks directly to it, and we're super excited about it."

Modrovich said she will personally write the episode.

"I feel nervous about it because I want to get it right," she added.

As the writers continue to plan out season 6, executive producer Joe Henderson said the team felt like it was their "responsibility" to address and add to the conversation surrounding racial injustice.

"What we did want to do was speak to the cultural reckoning we're all going through and, I think, we'll be continuing to go through, and our place in it and our responsibility to say something," he explained.

"And go at it through our characters' eyes from an emotional place and not a preachy place," Modrovich added. "To really look at the situation socially, emotionally and have it resonate on a deeper level than just words or rhetoric."

Lucifer follows the fallen angel (Tom Ellis) as he leaves hell and settles in Los Angeles, where he runs his own nightclub and becomes a consultant to the LAPD. The series originally premiered on Fox before moving to Netflix.

Along with a diverse writers room, the cast has also been included in conversations about the episode in order to make sure everyone involved feels comfortable with the outcome.

"We have a lot of voices in the room. We're a pretty diverse room, so it's taken a lot longer than most episodes to break because we have talked about everything. There have been many tears shed," Modrovich said. "I can just say everybody's very passionate about it, so I think that's what we're doing to get it right. We'll probably fine-tune it forever and be working on it until we shoot it."

Henderson added: "We spoke to [the cast] about it and engaged them in that conversation as well. You might have noticed that our cast has been tweeting about it quite a bit. It's very important to all of them too."

"Normally we pitch them their stories and a little bit of mythology, but this is a thing that almost all of them asked about, so we've listened to them and we've tried to make it as much of a conversation as possible and a listening exercise," he continued.

The first eight episodes of Lucifer's season 5 drop Friday, Aug. 21 on Netflix.

