The new series is the American adaptation of acclaimed Australian series Love on the Spectrum

Netflix's Love on the Spectrum US Trailer Shows New Group of Singles with Autism Looking for Love

Netflix unveiled the first look of its newest reality dating series — and it's centered around a new group of individuals living with autism.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. will follow a group of people in America who live with the developmental disorder as "they navigate the world of dating and relationships," according to a statement from the streaming service.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As shown in the preview for the show, which was released on Wednesday, the series will feature a diverse group of individuals — all of whom are looking for lasting and loving relationships.

One man says he is "unquestionably" looking for love, while another remarks, "I haven't dated in 33 years!"

"We are all looking for the same thing. Respect, understanding and a whole lot of love," one woman tells the camera.

Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. Subodh in episode 5 of Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Netflix

Throughout the season, viewers will get to see the relationship hopefuls scanning online profiles and doing research ahead of dates. They'll also get to watch the singles go on dates and attempt to find their soulmates.

Some of the date activities include enjoying a grassy picnic, having drinks by the water, flying kites on the beach and going to a medieval fair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In one part of the video, two people on a first date each admit to being nervous before one admits to the other, "I think you are so hot."

"Seeing from the heart and from the soul is much more important, and I think that this is what true love is," adds another woman.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen with Autism Teaches 101-year-old How to Street Dance

The new "insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series" comes after the success of the Australian series, Love on the Spectrum, which ran for two seasons on Netflix.

The four-part series followed seven singles on the autism spectrum as they "take their first steps into the world of dating," according to Netflix's description of the show. "As well as help from their families, experts provide the love-seekers with practical skills to help them navigate what can be a confusing experience for anyone, giving them the confidence to begin their journey on the road to finding love."

The series also followed couples who have already found their match, including fiancés Ruth and Thomas, and Jimmy and Sharnae, who met each other in 2017.