Netflix's Love Is Blind Sees Couples Get Engaged Sight Unseen — and Tie the Knot Weeks Later!

Is love blind?

Netflix’s latest reality series, Love Is Blind, attempts to answer that question, and, based on the show’s new trailer, the experiment has varying degrees of success.

The series kicks off with singles going on “dates” in pods, which are essentially cozy-looking adjacent rooms — where they can chat but not see one another. And, while still in those pods, they apparently fall in love and get engaged.

“I’ve met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with,” one man says, smiling. “I’ve never seen her before.” Later, he adds, “Ethnicity, race, physical appearance: none of that matters.”

But the show doesn’t end there: We’ll follow the couples on a romantic vacation and then see them try to settle into their regular routines while living together in an apartment, spending time with outside influences like family and friends and planning their wedding, set for only a few weeks later.

In other words, the show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is a little bit like Married at First Sight meets The Circle.

“This could be a remarkable love story,” one woman says on the verge of tears.

“You’re a beautiful person. I don’t have to see you to say that,” another woman tells her suitor on the other side of the pod.

But it looks like it’s not all wine and roses for the couples, as one woman admits to her fiancé that she’s swimming in financial debt and one father voices concerns about his daughter entering into an interracial marriage.

“This marriage is tearing me and my family apart,” one man says.

Fights, thrown drinks, and a runaway bride soon follow.

Love Is Blind will be released on Netflix over three weeks, with the first five episodes arriving in time for Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 13. The next four will be released on Feb. 20, and the two-hour finale drops Feb. 27.