Netflix's Locke and Key Trailer Unlocks a Mysterious Supernatural World

These are no ordinary keys.

The first official trailer for the highly anticipated Netflix mystery Locke and Key dropped Wednesday, giving fans their first look at the Locke siblings.

Lock and Key follows the three siblings as they move into the mysterious Keyhouse with their mother after the murder of their father. Once there, they discover magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

“The Keyhouse is filled with amazing keys,” a mysterious voice intones. “Listen for them, they whisper.”

From there, the children begin to discover the hidden supernatural world inside the house — but it isn’t all fun and games.

“There is a crazy evil thing who wants these keys,” says older brother Tyler (Robert Scott).

Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones star as the other two children, Kinsey, and Bode, respectively, while Scandal‘s Darby Stanchfield takes on the role of the mother.

The first season will feature 10 episodes and is based on the bestselling comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

“As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them,” according to the Netflix synopsis. “The series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

Locke and Key premieres Feb. 7 on Netflix.