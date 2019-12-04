Netflix Mystery Series Locke and Key Will Start Streaming in February

Get the nightlight out, because things are about to get spooky.

Netflix has announced that the highly anticipated thriller series Locke and Key will premiere Feb. 7.

The first season will feature 10 episodes and is based off the bestselling comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

Lock and Key follows the three Locke siblings as they move into the mysterious Keyhouse with their mother after the murder of their father. Once there, they discover magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

“As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them,” states the Netflix synopsis. “The series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones star as the three children, while Darby Stanchfield takes on the role of the mother.

The upcoming series comes off the heels of Netflix’s success in the TV horror genre with Haunting of Hill House.

The first season, premiered in October 2018 and was loosely based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. It alternated between three timelines and followed Hugh and Olivia Crain and their five kids, who face peril in the paranormal Hill House which changes their lives forever.

After the series was picked up for a second season, fans speculated it would follow Hill House’s earlier occupants, seen as ghosts throughout the show. But creator Mike Flanagan confirmed that the new installment will be a part of “The Haunting” anthology, meaning the next chapter will feature a whole new story.

Season 2 of the anthology series will be called The Haunting of Bly Manor, based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw.