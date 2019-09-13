Spooky! See Netflix's Lineup of Original Halloween Movies and Shows

No one does Halloween quite like Netflix.

The streaming service just unveiled its full lineup for the upcoming spooky season — with tons of original films and TV shows to tide you over until Oct. 31.

The first Netflix original movie to air during the so-called “Netflix & Chills” month is In the Shadow of the Moon, a psychological thriller about a police officer tracking a serial killer who reemerges every nine years. The film stars Boyd Holbrook and Dexter‘s Michael C. Hall, and hits the streaming service on Sept. 27.

Upcoming Halloween-ready shows include Marianne, about a horror novelist who discovers the demon from her book exists in real life, and Prank Encounters, a terrifying prank show hosted by Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo.

See the full list below:

Avail. 9/13/19

Marianne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Head Count

Avail. 9/14/19

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Avail. 9/15/19

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

Avail. 9/17/19

A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This cartoon special is geared towards kids and family, and follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and a group of other middle schoolers who fight zombies and live in a tree house after the monster apocalypse.

Avail. 9/24/19

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Avail. 9/25/19

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/25/19

In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/1/19

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

House of the Witch

Scream 2

This horror classic, the sequel to 1996’s Scream, stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox.

Sinister Circle

Avail. 10/4/19

In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill, this movie follows siblings Becky and Cal as they attempt to rescue a young boy lost in a field of grass — only to find that the field is more sinister than it seems.

RELATED: How To Survive Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, Even If You’re Afraid of Everything (Like Me)

Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/8/19

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/11/19

Fractured — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/16/19

Sinister 2

Avail. 10/18/19

Eli — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this movie, a young boy struggles with an unknown illness that requires him to live sealed off from the rest of the world. As his parents attempt to save their son by working with a new doctor who uses experimental techniques, the young boy is haunted by experiences that make him wonder if something could be lurking in their home.

RELATED: Pumpkins on Parade! This West Virginia House Displays 3,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns Every Halloween

Avail. 10/24/19

Revenge of Pontianak

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This post-apocolyptic show follows a group of high schoolers as they attempt to survive after a nuclear blast on the night of Homecoming.

Avail. 10/25/19

Assimilate

Rattlesnake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Rattlesnake, a psychological horror film, a single mother saves her young daughter’s life with the help of a mysterious woman — but the woman then asks her to repay the deed by killing a stranger in exchange for her daughter’s life.

Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL