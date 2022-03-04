Netflix Is Launching First-Ever Interactive Daily Quiz Show, Trivia Quest

Trivia Quest is inspired by the mobile game Trivia Crack, and will air an episode each day in April

Netflix will launch its first-ever interactive game show in April. Based on the successful multi-platform trivia game, Trivia Crack, the series will offer 24 trivia questions daily.

The series, called Trivia Quest, will air its first episode on April 1 with 30 episodes airing throughout the month. The quiz is made for Netflix viewers only — allowing them to answer each question using their TV remote, or smartphone.

New questions will be released each day from a variety of categories, including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. But it's not all about the questions. A plotline will guide players through the series as they accumulate points. The points can be used to free digital citizens from the game show's villain, Evil Rocky, who has been "hoarding all the knowledge in the world."

"At certain milestones, the kidnapped characters are released from Rocky's dungeons, with exclusive animations inspired by Netflix favorites," the release explained. "Each quiz also features a definitive ending but we don't want to tell you too much about that just yet. You'll have to play to see."

Don't put too much pressure on saving the world, though. It's okay to get some questions wrong. Trivia Quest will allow viewers to replay episodes and rack up their points by doing so.

This isn't Netflix's first interactive series. The platform has experimented with interactive children's and adult television shows, from Black Mirror and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Minecraft: Story Mode and Cat Burglar. The streaming giant also experimented with interactive mindfulness activities by partnering with Headspace, the meditation app that teaches users how to relax more effectively.