Netflix Launches Because She Watched Collection for International Women's Day

Dead to Me, Unbelievable and Sex Education are in the Because She Watched collection
In honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, Netflix has launched Because She Watched, a collection of shows, films and documentaries recommended by women across the globe.
The collection, which is available all year, was created by Sophia Loren, Millie Bobby Brown, Ana DuVernay, Salma Hayek, Lana Condor, Janet Mock, Yalitza Aparicio, Laurie Nunn and Petra Costa.
“This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women’s stories and showing women in all their diversity. It’s about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish,” Anita Bhatia, UN Women deputy executive director, said in a statement.
Among the Netflix programs available in the collection includes hit shows like Orange Is the New Black, Unbelievable, and Sex Education, films like Bird Box, Roma, and Marriage Story, and documentaries that include Miss Americana and What Happened Miss Simone.
OITNB alumna Laverne Cox said in a statement, “Having a world where everyone is truly represented is about true democracy. And truly seeing ourselves allows us to envision endless possibilities for ourselves and each other. Orange Is the New Black is the first project where I felt genuinely empowered as a woman thanks to the woman at the helm of the show, Jenji Kohan, and the many women directors, writers, producers, and crew members as well as the stories that centered diverse women in an unprecedented way. This show created a space and platform for me as a black openly trans woman that created space for other openly trans women of all races to be truly seen in the depth of our humanity”.
The collection is available at Netflix.com/BecauseSheWatched or by searching Because She Watched on Netflix. Every title will be labeled “XXXX’s Women’s Day Pick” so viewers can easily see who picked which story.
Plus, viewers can choose from a selection of Because She Watched profile icons to celebrate their favorite female characters from the collection.
See below for the full list of Because She Watched selections:
Alejandra Azcárate (Colombia) – Vis a Vis
Alice Wu (United States) – Frances Ha
Andrea Barata Ribeiro (Brazil) – Sex Education
Anna Winger (Germany) – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ava DuVernay (United States) – A Wrinkle in Time
Barbara Lopez (Mexico) – Scandal
Beren Saat (Turkey) – Bird Box
b>Bruna Mascarenhas (Brazil) – Quien Te Cantará
Cecilia Suárez (Mexico) – Marriage Story
Chris Nee (United States) – Orange is the New Black
Christian Serratos (United States) – The Goop Lab
Cindy Bishop (Thailand) – Anne with an E
Elena Fortes (Mexico) – Atlantique
Esther Acebo (Spain) – Chef’s Table: Bo Songvisava
Fadily Camara (France) – How to Get Away with Murder
Fanny Herrero (France) – Je Parle Toute Seule
Fatimah Abu Bakar (Malaysia) – Babies
Francesca Comencini (Italy) – What Happened, Miss Simone?
Giovanna Ewbank (Brazil) – The Most Beautiful Thing
Hanna Ardéhn (Sweden) – Silence of the Lambs
Hazar Erguclu (Turkey) – House of Cards
Hend Sabry (Egypt) – Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
Ida Elise Broch (Norway) – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Janet Mock (United States) – Paris Is Burning
Joyce Cheng (Hong Kong) – Queer Eye
Juliana Vicente (Brazil) – When They See Us
Kemi Adetiba (Nigeria) – King of Boys
Kiara Advani (India) – Lust Stories
Lali Espósito (Argentina) – Notting Hill
Lana Condor (United States) – Grace and Frankie
Lauren Morelli (United States) – Julie & Julia
Laurie Nunn (England) – The Keepers
Laverne Cox (United States) – A Call to Courage
Liz Garbus (United States) – She’s Gotta Have It
Logan Browning (United States) – Someone Great
Lynn Fainchtein (Mexico) – 2001: Space Odyssey
Marcela Benjumea (Colombia) – Dead to Me
Mercedes Morán (Argentina) – Aquarius
Mika Ninagawa (Japan) – In the Realm of the Senses
Millie Bobby Brown (United Kingdom) – Miss Americana
Mina El Hammani (Spain) – ¿Qué Co#o Está Pasando?
Mindy Kaling (United States) – Chewing Gum
Mira Lesmana (Indonesia) – ROMA
Mithila Palkar (India) – Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette
Nahnatchka Khan (United States) – Young Adult
Ngô Thanh Vân (Vietnam) – Wonder Woman
Nosipho Dumisa (South Africa) – Gravity
Pathy Dejesus (Brazil) – Raising Dion
Paulina Garcia(Chile) – Deux Jours, Une Nuit
Petra Costa (Brazil) – Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
Salma Hayek (Mexico) – Unbelievable
Sandi Tan (Singapore) – Russian Doll
Shefali Shah (India) – Delhi Crime
Sophia Loren (Italy) – The Crown
Yalitza Aparicio (Mexico) – Knock Down the House
Because She Watched collection is available on Netflix now.