Netflix Launches Because She Watched Collection for International Women's Day

In honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, Netflix has launched Because She Watched, a collection of shows, films and documentaries recommended by women across the globe.

The collection, which is available all year, was created by Sophia Loren, Millie Bobby Brown, Ana DuVernay, Salma Hayek, Lana Condor, Janet Mock, Yalitza Aparicio, Laurie Nunn and Petra Costa.

“This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women’s stories and showing women in all their diversity. It’s about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish,” Anita Bhatia, UN Women deputy executive director, said in a statement.

Among the Netflix programs available in the collection includes hit shows like Orange Is the New Black, Unbelievable, and Sex Education, films like Bird Box, Roma, and Marriage Story, and documentaries that include Miss Americana and What Happened Miss Simone.

OITNB alumna Laverne Cox said in a statement, “Having a world where everyone is truly represented is about true democracy. And truly seeing ourselves allows us to envision endless possibilities for ourselves and each other. Orange Is the New Black is the first project where I felt genuinely empowered as a woman thanks to the woman at the helm of the show, Jenji Kohan, and the many women directors, writers, producers, and crew members as well as the stories that centered diverse women in an unprecedented way. This show created a space and platform for me as a black openly trans woman that created space for other openly trans women of all races to be truly seen in the depth of our humanity”.

The collection is available at Netflix.com/BecauseSheWatched or by searching Because She Watched on Netflix. Every title will be labeled “XXXX’s Women’s Day Pick” so viewers can easily see who picked which story.

Plus, viewers can choose from a selection of Because She Watched profile icons to celebrate their favorite female characters from the collection.

See below for the full list of Because She Watched selections:

Alejandra Azcárate (Colombia) – Vis a Vis

Alice Wu (United States) – Frances Ha

Andrea Barata Ribeiro (Brazil) – Sex Education

Anna Winger (Germany) – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ava DuVernay (United States) – A Wrinkle in Time

Barbara Lopez (Mexico) – Scandal

Beren Saat (Turkey) – Bird Box

b>Bruna Mascarenhas (Brazil) – Quien Te Cantará

Cecilia Suárez (Mexico) – Marriage Story

Chris Nee (United States) – Orange is the New Black

Christian Serratos (United States) – The Goop Lab

Cindy Bishop (Thailand) – Anne with an E

Elena Fortes (Mexico) – Atlantique

Esther Acebo (Spain) – Chef’s Table: Bo Songvisava

Fadily Camara (France) – How to Get Away with Murder

Fanny Herrero (France) – Je Parle Toute Seule

Fatimah Abu Bakar (Malaysia) – Babies

Francesca Comencini (Italy) – What Happened, Miss Simone?

Giovanna Ewbank (Brazil) – The Most Beautiful Thing

Hanna Ardéhn (Sweden) – Silence of the Lambs

Hazar Erguclu (Turkey) – House of Cards

Hend Sabry (Egypt) – Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Ida Elise Broch (Norway) – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Janet Mock (United States) – Paris Is Burning

Joyce Cheng (Hong Kong) – Queer Eye

Juliana Vicente (Brazil) – When They See Us

Kemi Adetiba (Nigeria) – King of Boys

Kiara Advani (India) – Lust Stories

Lali Espósito (Argentina) – Notting Hill

Lana Condor (United States) – Grace and Frankie

Lauren Morelli (United States) – Julie & Julia

Laurie Nunn (England) – The Keepers

Laverne Cox (United States) – A Call to Courage

Liz Garbus (United States) – She’s Gotta Have It

Logan Browning (United States) – Someone Great

Lynn Fainchtein (Mexico) – 2001: Space Odyssey

Marcela Benjumea (Colombia) – Dead to Me

Mercedes Morán (Argentina) – Aquarius

Mika Ninagawa (Japan) – In the Realm of the Senses

Millie Bobby Brown (United Kingdom) – Miss Americana

Mina El Hammani (Spain) – ¿Qué Co#o Está Pasando?

Mindy Kaling (United States) – Chewing Gum

Mira Lesmana (Indonesia) – ROMA

Mithila Palkar (India) – Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette

Nahnatchka Khan (United States) – Young Adult

Ngô Thanh Vân (Vietnam) – Wonder Woman

Nosipho Dumisa (South Africa) – Gravity

Pathy Dejesus (Brazil) – Raising Dion

Paulina Garcia(Chile) – Deux Jours, Une Nuit

Petra Costa (Brazil) – Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

Salma Hayek (Mexico) – Unbelievable

Sandi Tan (Singapore) – Russian Doll

Shefali Shah (India) – Delhi Crime

Sophia Loren (Italy) – The Crown

Yalitza Aparicio (Mexico) – Knock Down the House

Because She Watched collection is available on Netflix now.