The Best Order to Watch Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope' Episodes

Netflix's Kaleidoscope has captured people's attention.

Starring Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son and Hemky Madera, the show follows a group of thieves who attempt an epic heist worth $7 billion.

Loosely inspired by a real-life story, the eight episodes (each named after a specific color — making up a kaleidoscope) span from 24 years before the heist occurred to 6 months after.

While the plot alone is intriguing, it's the show's unique format that really has viewers tuning in as Netflix encourages people to watch the episodes in whatever order they see fit.

Per the streamer, the show "takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience."

"All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist," the statement from Netflix continues.

While the episode "White" is meant to serve as the show's finale, there are numerous different ways to tune in.

"When you watch Kaleidoscope, all the information is there to be able to connect the dots and know the story," executive producer Russell Fine told Tudum.com, with creator/showrunner Eric Garcia, adding, the finale is "almost like a skeleton key."

Here's a breakdown of the best ways to watch the episodes.

Kaleidoscope episodes in order by Netflix

Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Though Netflix encourages viewers to watch the episodes in whatever order they want, they do list the episodes in a specific order on the streaming service. Starting with "Black," which explains the concept of the show," the episodes are listed as follows:

"Yellow": This episode takes place six weeks before the heist.

"Green": This episode takes place seven years before the heist.

"Blue": This episode takes place five days before the heist.

"Violet": This episode takes place 24 years before the heist.

"Orange": This episode takes place three weeks before the heist.

"Red": This episode takes place the morning after the heist.

"Pink": This episode takes place six months after the heist.

"White": This episode is meant to serve as the finale and shows what happens during the heist.

Kaleidoscope episodes in chronological order

Courtesy of Netflix

If watching a show out of order is too confusing for you, you can also watch the episodes in chronological order, starting with how the heist began and ending with the aftermath of the heist. However, if you watch the show in this order, the last episode won't be "White" as intended by Netflix. The chronological order of the episodes is as follows:

"Violet": This episode takes place 24 years before the heist.

"Green": This episode takes place seven years before the heist.

"Yellow": This episode takes place six weeks before the heist.

"Orange": This episode takes place three weeks before the heist.

"Blue": This episode takes place five days before the heist.

"White": This episode takes place during the heist.

"Red": This episode takes place the morning after the heist.

"Pink": This episode takes place six months after the heist.