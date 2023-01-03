The Best Order to Watch Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope' Episodes

Here's everything to know about Netflix's heist series, including how to watch the episodes in chronological order

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 04:28 PM
Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis in episode “White” of Kaleidoscope.
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix's Kaleidoscope has captured people's attention.

Starring Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son and Hemky Madera, the show follows a group of thieves who attempt an epic heist worth $7 billion.

Loosely inspired by a real-life story, the eight episodes (each named after a specific color — making up a kaleidoscope) span from 24 years before the heist occurred to 6 months after.

While the plot alone is intriguing, it's the show's unique format that really has viewers tuning in as Netflix encourages people to watch the episodes in whatever order they see fit.

Per the streamer, the show "takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience."

"All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist," the statement from Netflix continues.

While the episode "White" is meant to serve as the show's finale, there are numerous different ways to tune in.

"When you watch Kaleidoscope, all the information is there to be able to connect the dots and know the story," executive producer Russell Fine told Tudum.com, with creator/showrunner Eric Garcia, adding, the finale is "almost like a skeleton key."

Here's a breakdown of the best ways to watch the episodes.

Kaleidoscope episodes in order by Netflix

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Niousha Noor as Nazan Abassi, Bubba Weiler as Toby in episode “Pink” of Kaleidoscope.
Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Though Netflix encourages viewers to watch the episodes in whatever order they want, they do list the episodes in a specific order on the streaming service. Starting with "Black," which explains the concept of the show," the episodes are listed as follows:

"Yellow": This episode takes place six weeks before the heist.

"Green": This episode takes place seven years before the heist.

"Blue": This episode takes place five days before the heist.

"Violet": This episode takes place 24 years before the heist.

"Orange": This episode takes place three weeks before the heist.

"Red": This episode takes place the morning after the heist.

"Pink": This episode takes place six months after the heist.

"White": This episode is meant to serve as the finale and shows what happens during the heist.

Kaleidoscope episodes in chronological order

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim in episode “Yellow” of Kaleidoscope.
Courtesy of Netflix

If watching a show out of order is too confusing for you, you can also watch the episodes in chronological order, starting with how the heist began and ending with the aftermath of the heist. However, if you watch the show in this order, the last episode won't be "White" as intended by Netflix. The chronological order of the episodes is as follows:

"Violet": This episode takes place 24 years before the heist.

"Green": This episode takes place seven years before the heist.

"Yellow": This episode takes place six weeks before the heist.

"Orange": This episode takes place three weeks before the heist.

"Blue": This episode takes place five days before the heist.

"White": This episode takes place during the heist.

"Red": This episode takes place the morning after the heist.

"Pink": This episode takes place six months after the heist.

Related Articles
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Christopher Briney and Lola Tung
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
When Harry Met Sally Meg Ryan Billy Crystal
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Wednesday
'Wednesday' Ending Explained: The Hyde's Identity and Wednesday Addams' Fate Revealed
Amanda Seyfried birthday cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations
Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe
Stars of 'Tiger King' : Where Are They Now?
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
best streaming services for sports
If You Love Watching Sports, You Should Check Out These Streaming Services
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 9
'House of the Dragon' Recap: Penultimate Season 1 Episode Sets Scene for Chaotic, Bloody Finale