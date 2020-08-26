The new music-driven series, directed by Kenny Ortega of High School Musical and Descendants fame, debuts on Netflix Sep. 10

Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms Trailer Introduces Songs You'll Soon Be Singing in the Shower

It's been a month since Folklore arrived, so your neighbors, roommates and loved ones may be ready to hear you belting something new from the shower. And it looks like Netflix may be about to deliver.

In this exclusive trailer for Julie and the Phantoms, we meet Julie (Madison Reyes) and the ghosts who turn out to make great bandmates — Luke (Charlie Gillespie), Reggie (Jeremy Shada) and Alex (Owen Joyner) — as well as sample some of the catchy tunes they create together.

The new family-friendly, music-driven scripted series is executive produced and directed by Kenny Ortega, the man who also famously brought High School Musical and Descendants to life.

Still mourning the death of her mother, Julie is struggling to dive back into music, a passion they once shared. But when the ghosts of three boys from Sunset Curve, a band about to break until three of the four of them died tragically in 1995, drop into her music studio, she starts to sing again. While she's the only person who can see the boys most of the time, when they perform together, they suddenly appear for all to see — and then dramatically disappear after the first bow, forcing Julie to claim they're holograms.

Image zoom KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX

Of course, there are a few complications when your band is mostly made up of ghosts, and sparks flying between Julie and Luke won't be the only one. "We need to do our unfinished business so that we can cross over," Alex explains after the boys fall down from some sort of heart-flash.

Still not convinced? Here's an additional little taste of the band performing "Edge of Great" acoustic, and from across three time zones.

Julie and the Phantoms debuts on Netflix on Sep. 10.