Singles on Netflix's 'Jewish Matchmaking' Ask That Age-Old Question: 'How Big Is His Mezuzah?'

Matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom will bring hopeful singles together for real love in Jewish Matchmaking, which follows the success of the streamer's Indian Matchmaking

By
Published on April 19, 2023 10:30 AM

There's a whole new dating show on its way to Netflix.

PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at Jewish Matchmaking, which hopes to replicate the viewership of their hit Indian Matchmaking. In this iteration, matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom — who's already helped 200 couples wed — will help Jewish singles identify what they're looking for in a relationship and push their boundaries to find it.

"Getting people to agree to go out on a date is one thing," Ben Shalom tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Supporting a person in the dating process is another. This show will resonate with viewers not only because of the endearing people and entertaining episodes, but because of the takeaways, insights, and advice I share that you can put in your pocket."

Jewish Matchmaking. Aleeza in episode 1 of Jewish Matchmaking
Courtesy of Netflix

The trailer starts with a quippy self-appraisal from one romantic hopeful. "What I bring to a relationship is I'm very handsome, I'm very intelligent, I have a ton of charisma," he says. "But by far, my greatest quality is my humility."

Though the singles haven't had luck in love just yet, Ben Shalom knows why: "Finding your person is the hardest thing in the entire world."

Jewish Matchmaking. Harmony in episode 3 of Jewish Matchmaking.
Courtesy of Netflix

The concept resonates with one woman, who shares in the trailer: "I do feel an immense amount of pressure. You're supposed to be married and have children. Another woman, who is Black, notes that she is "like the only one in Kansas that is a Jew of my color."

Another singleton says in resignation: "If you're 28, people make comments, 'You're such a great girl. How are you still single?'"

Jewish Matchmaking. Ori in episode 2 of Jewish Matchmaking.
Courtesy of Netflix

As with any journey towards love, it won't be all easy.

"The rule of thumb is 'Date them 'til you hate them,'" Ben Shalom tells the singles. And the hate comes swiftly to one woman meeting a guy full of "red flags" and "f---boi energy."

Of course, the women can't help kidding around about their prospects', ahem, natural gifts with one prompting laughter from her friends when she playfully asks, "How big is his mezuzah?"

Jewish Matchmaking. Nakysha in episode 8 of Jewish Matchmaking.
Courtesy of Netflix

At the end of the day, though, it's all about lasting love. "Jewish Matchmaking depicts the universal search for true love," executive producer Aaron Saidman tells PEOPLE.

"The show is a funny, heartwarming, and always unpredictable journey that unfolds right in front of our cameras. As we do in Indian Matchmaking, we take an ancient tradition and document it in a modern context. Sometimes there's undeniable chemistry between two singles, and sometimes it's just awkward ... and hilarious."

Jewish Matchmaking. Ori in episode 1 of Jewish Matchmaking.
Courtesy of Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jewish Matchmaking debuts May 3 on Netflix.

Related Articles
indian matchmaking
'Indian Matchmaking' Returns for Season 3, Complete with Pete Davidson Jokes and Sima Taparia's Family
Match Me Abroad - Michelle, Harold, Stanika
'Match Me Abroad' Looks for Overseas Love Connections for a Man with 3 Failed Engagement and Another with Autism
Love is Blind. (L to R) Brandie, Bliss, Irina, Kacia, Micah in season 4 of Love is Blind. Cr. Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Two Couples Got Engaged That You Didn't See — Here's Why
Kwame Appiah
'Love Is Blind' 's Kwame Shares Unseen Glimpses of Romance with Chelsea 'When the Big Cameras Weren't on Us'
Love Is Blind's Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Season 4 Singles Face Fears and Family Doubt: 'Romeo & Juliet Didn't Work for a Reason'
Love Is Blind’s Kwame, Micah Speak Against ‘Bigotry’ and ‘Inhumane’ Racist Comments: ‘Cut That Out’
'Love Is Blind' 's Kwame and Micah Speak Out Against 'Bigotry' and 'Inhumane' Racist Comments: 'Cut That Out'
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
Robert Kraft Announces Antisemitism Initiative – And He's Got Tom Brady and Meek Mill On Board
Steven Yeun as Danny, Ali Wong as Amy in episode 107 of Beef
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Love Is Blind. Chelsea in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea Has No 'Bad Blood' — Even After 'Uncomfortable' Exchange Between Her Fiancé and His Ex
Darcey Silva
Darcey Silva Is Insulted After Matchmaker Blames Her for Failed Relationships: 'The Common Denominator Is You'
For the Love of DILFs on OutTV
Stormy Daniels Helps 'Daddies' and 'Himbos' Find an 'Epic Romance' in 'For the Love of DILFs'
Perfect Match Key Art
Netflix's 'Perfect Match' : Are Any of the Couples Still Together?
Sima Aunty in INDIAN MATCHMAKING.
'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2 Trailer: Sima Helps New Singles Who Are 'Pickier by the Day' Find Love
Sarah Shahi attends Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix - EPIC on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Shahi on Her 'Very Personal Journey' Filming 'Sex/Life' : 'Billie and I Were Oddly Similar'
outer banks
'Outer Banks' Star Madison Bailey Teases Kiara and JJ's Relationship in Season 3: 'They're Kindred Spirits'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Nick Lachey Says He 'Missed' Not Being Able to Host 'Perfect Match' with Wife Vanessa Lachey