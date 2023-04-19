Singles on Netflix's 'Jewish Matchmaking' Ask That Age-Old Question: 'How Big Is His Mezuzah?'

There's a whole new dating show on its way to Netflix.

PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at Jewish Matchmaking, which hopes to replicate the viewership of their hit Indian Matchmaking. In this iteration, matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom — who's already helped 200 couples wed — will help Jewish singles identify what they're looking for in a relationship and push their boundaries to find it.

"Getting people to agree to go out on a date is one thing," Ben Shalom tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Supporting a person in the dating process is another. This show will resonate with viewers not only because of the endearing people and entertaining episodes, but because of the takeaways, insights, and advice I share that you can put in your pocket."

Courtesy of Netflix

The trailer starts with a quippy self-appraisal from one romantic hopeful. "What I bring to a relationship is I'm very handsome, I'm very intelligent, I have a ton of charisma," he says. "But by far, my greatest quality is my humility."

Though the singles haven't had luck in love just yet, Ben Shalom knows why: "Finding your person is the hardest thing in the entire world."

Courtesy of Netflix

The concept resonates with one woman, who shares in the trailer: "I do feel an immense amount of pressure. You're supposed to be married and have children. Another woman, who is Black, notes that she is "like the only one in Kansas that is a Jew of my color."

Another singleton says in resignation: "If you're 28, people make comments, 'You're such a great girl. How are you still single?'"

Courtesy of Netflix

As with any journey towards love, it won't be all easy.

"The rule of thumb is 'Date them 'til you hate them,'" Ben Shalom tells the singles. And the hate comes swiftly to one woman meeting a guy full of "red flags" and "f---boi energy."

Of course, the women can't help kidding around about their prospects', ahem, natural gifts with one prompting laughter from her friends when she playfully asks, "How big is his mezuzah?"

Courtesy of Netflix

At the end of the day, though, it's all about lasting love. "Jewish Matchmaking depicts the universal search for true love," executive producer Aaron Saidman tells PEOPLE.

"The show is a funny, heartwarming, and always unpredictable journey that unfolds right in front of our cameras. As we do in Indian Matchmaking, we take an ancient tradition and document it in a modern context. Sometimes there's undeniable chemistry between two singles, and sometimes it's just awkward ... and hilarious."

Courtesy of Netflix

Jewish Matchmaking debuts May 3 on Netflix.