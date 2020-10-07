Netflix's First Christmas Movies Drop This Month! See All the Holiday Programming
'Tis the season, from The Princess Switch: Switched Again to Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
The holidays are right around the corner, and Netflix is about to drop some new, festive must-see shows and movies to help get you in the spirit!
Netflix's jam-packed holiday programming begins no later than Oct. 28, with the streamer's first release, Holidate, followed by Operation Christmas Drop on Nov. 5.
The latter stars Kat Graham, who also appeared in 2018's Netflix Christmas rom-com The Holiday Calendar. She recently told PEOPLE that she loved the "humanitarian aspect" of this particular script.
"I love the fact that it was about a real mission that the Air Force does every year," Graham said. "I loved that I was playing a congresswoman's aide, [working] to shut down the mission. In a lot of ways it was the opposite to our last film, as this character was a bit of a Grinch. It was so much fun to read, and even more fun to shoot. It's the most fun I have ever had on a set."
Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.
New Movies:
Oct. 28: Holidate
Nov. 5: Operation Christmas Drop
Nov. 13: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Nov. 19: The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Nov. 20: Alien Xmas
Nov. 22: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Nov. 25: The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Nov. 27: Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Dec. 1: <Angela’s Christmas Wish
Dec. 3: Just Another Christmas / Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
New TV Shows
TBD in November: <Überweihnachten
Nov. 10: D
Nov. 18: Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Nov. 27: Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
TBD in December: Home For Christmas: Season 2
TBD in December: How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Dec. 1 The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Dec. 4: The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Netflix Kids and Family
Nov. 20: Alien Xmas
Nov. 24: Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
Nov. 27: A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
Nov. 29: Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Dec. 1: Angela’s Christmas Wish
Dec. 3: Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday>
Dec. 4: Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Dec. 5: Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Dec. 8: Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
Dec. 9:
Dec. 9: The Big Show Show: Christmas
Dec. 11: A Trash Truck Christmas