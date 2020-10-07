'Tis the season, from The Princess Switch: Switched Again to Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Netflix's First Christmas Movies Drop This Month! See All the Holiday Programming

The holidays are right around the corner, and Netflix is about to drop some new, festive must-see shows and movies to help get you in the spirit!

Netflix's jam-packed holiday programming begins no later than Oct. 28, with the streamer's first release, Holidate, followed by Operation Christmas Drop on Nov. 5.

The latter stars Kat Graham, who also appeared in 2018's Netflix Christmas rom-com The Holiday Calendar. She recently told PEOPLE that she loved the "humanitarian aspect" of this particular script.

"I love the fact that it was about a real mission that the Air Force does every year," Graham said. "I loved that I was playing a congresswoman's aide, [working] to shut down the mission. In a lot of ways it was the opposite to our last film, as this character was a bit of a Grinch. It was so much fun to read, and even more fun to shoot. It's the most fun I have ever had on a set."

Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.

New Movies:

Oct. 28: Holidate

Nov. 5: Operation Christmas Drop

Nov. 13: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Nov. 19: The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Nov. 20: Alien Xmas

Nov. 22: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Nov. 25: The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Nov. 27: Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Dec. 1: <Angela’s Christmas Wish

Dec. 3: Just Another Christmas / Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

New TV Shows

TBD in November: <Überweihnachten

Nov. 10: D

Nov. 18: Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Nov. 27: Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

TBD in December: Home For Christmas: Season 2

TBD in December: How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Dec. 1 The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Dec. 4: The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Netflix Kids and Family

Nov. 20: Alien Xmas

Nov. 24: Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Nov. 27: A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Nov. 29: Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Dec. 1: Angela’s Christmas Wish

Dec. 3: Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday>

Dec. 4: Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Dec. 5: Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Dec. 8: Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

Dec. 9:

Dec. 9: The Big Show Show: Christmas