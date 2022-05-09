Bob Saget Tribute Among Premiere Dates Set for Netflix Is a Joke Festival Specials
On the heels of its first-ever live comedy festival, Netflix has announced a slew of streaming premiere dates for specials from the festival — including a special tribute to Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly this past January.
The 11-day Netflix Is a Joke Festival featured more than 330 comedians in 280 shows across Los Angeles, and the network has now announced when the performances will be available to viewers around the globe.
A Tribute to Bob Saget, airing June 10, is one of the lineup's highlights. In the special, Saget's friends and family pay their respects to "America's Dad" in a previously announced streaming extension of an event held at L.A.'s Comedy Store in January, shortly after Saget's death at age 65.
John Stamos, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, Jeff Ross, John Mayer, Dave Chappelle and Seth Green were among the stars who gathered to memorialize Saget.
"Paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at @thecomedystore where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life," the comedian's wife, Kelly Rizzo wrote on Instagram at the time. "I know he would've gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up by Jim Carrey, @chrisrock @therealjeffreyross @johnmayer and @johnstamos — I know it made him smile big."
Another tribute show was included in Netflix's announcement on Monday. The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up will be the Netflix Is a Joke Fest's first special to air on May 19. John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Chelsea Handler and Jon Stewart took the stage to remember the legacies of comedy legends Robin Williams, Joan Rivers, Richard Pryor and George Carlin.
Other highlights from the comedy festival include a showcase of stand-ups curated by Amy Schumer (June 11), Pete Davidson's special (June 13) and the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comedians: Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (June 9). Billy Eichner, Bob the Drag Queen and Eddie Izzard were just a few of the stars in the historic set.
Read the full schedule, with Netflix's descriptions of each special, below...
May 19: The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, an evening to celebrate some of the greatest stand-ups of all time who are no longer with us. John Mulaney honors Robin Williams, Dave Chappelle honors Richard Pryor, Chelsea Handler honors Joan Rivers and Jon Stewart honors George Carlin.
June 6: Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr.
June 7 and 12: That's My Time with David Letterman, each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a five-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman.
June 9: Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics.
June 10: A Tribute to Bob Saget, a celebration of Bob's life in comedy with his friends and family.
June 11: Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer.
June 13: Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, a multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson.
June 14: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, Tomlin and Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians.
June 16: Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special, original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.
June 23: Best of the Festival, highlights from throughout the 11-day event.
The biggest news from the Netflix festival came when headliner Chapelle, 48, was allegedly attacked on stage May 3 by an audience member armed with a "replica handgun-slash-knife."
The incident reinvigorated the conversation around comics' safety concerns on stage that was ignited when Will Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars in late March.
Rock, 57, and Jamie Foxx, 54, were also at Chappelle's set at the festival and rushed to help him in the immediate aftermath of the alleged assault, with Rock joking, "I thought that was Will Smith!"
Chappelle's assailant Isaiah Lee, 23, was quickly brought into custody by LAPD and eventually charged with several misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty on May 6.