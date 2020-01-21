Netflix Shares First Photos from Stranger Things Producers' New Show, I Am Not Okay With This

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

An exciting new teen drama is on its way to Netflix.

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced a Feb. 26 release date for I Am Not Okay With This, a coming-of-age series from two Stranger Things producers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, and The End of the F***ing World executive producer/director Jonathan Entwistle.

Netflix also shared the first photos from the series, which was shot in Pittsburgh and is based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel, which was published in December 2017.

“I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her,” the logline reads.

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

The cast includes Sophia Lillis (It franchise, Gretel & Hansel, Sharp Objects), Wyatt Oleff (It franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes, You’re The Worst), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission, Falling Water) and Richard Ellis.

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

Image zoom

RELATED: Stranger Things Season 4 Is Reportedly Filming at a Prison in Lithuania — Is Hopper Alive?

Christy Hall, Dan Levine and Josh Barry also produce the series for 21 Laps Entertainment.

PEOPLE caught up with the stars of Stranger Things at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they were nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, along with David Harbour for performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role in the hit Netflix thriller.

“We are ready to get back to shooting,” Millie Bobby Brown, 15, told PeopleTV of filming the upcoming fourth season.

I Am Not Okay With This hits Netflix on Feb. 26.