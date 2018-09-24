Boo! Netflix Releases New Lineup of Horror Movies in Time for Halloween

Time to get your scream on!

With October just days away, Netflix has announced their scary new releases coming in the next month.

Here are the titles of the upcoming “Netflix and Chills” flicks and the available synopses from the streaming service.

Hold the Dark — Sept. 28

Summoned to a remote Alaskan village to search for wolves that took a local boy, a naturalist soon finds himself caught in a harrowing mystery.”

The Shining — Oct. 1

An oldie but a goodie, The Shining follows a family as they move into an isolated hotel for the winter. But when an evil spirit influences the father to act out in violence, it becomes clear that this isn’t any ordinary hotel.

Truth or Dare — Oct. 3

When a group of friends travels to Mexico for a fun getaway, they find themselves playing a classic game of Truth or Dare inside an abandoned church. When the game follows them home — and turns deadly — they do whatever it takes to survive.

Truth or Dare Everett

Creeped Out — Oct. 4

A modern-day Are You Afraid of the Dark meets Black Mirror kids anthology series that depicts creepy tales and ends with a lesson. The series is linked together by a masked ‘story collector’ called The Curious who appears in each episode.”

The Haunting of Molly Hartley — Oct. 4

A girl with PTSD attempts to start her life over at a new school but is soon afflicted with bullying — and the supernatural.

The Haunting of Molly Hartley Everett

Malovent — Oct. 5

“Brother and sister team Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) are nothing more than scam artists. Preying on the grief-stricken and the vulnerable, they convince the bereaved that Angela has the ability to contact the dead. It’s a simple con until Mrs. Green (Celia Imrie) summons the pair to her home — the orphanage that was once the stage to a string of murders of young girls — and Angela grows less and less certain of what’s actually real.”

Apostle — Oct. 12

“Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined.”

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell — Oct. 12

“Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.”

The Haunting of Hill House — Oct. 12

“A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past.”

The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

The Haunted — Oct. 19

“From the Executive Producers of The Purge and Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomena that continue to haunt them.”

Castlevania: Season 2 — Oct. 26

“The year is 1475 in the eastern European village of Lugu. Lisa Tepes, doctor and wife of Dracula, is burned at the stake by the Inquisition for heresy. Insane with rage, Dracula unleashes an army of night creatures to exact revenge and wipe humanity from the face of the Earth.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — Oct. 26

“A dark reimagination of the Archie comic, following 16y old Sabrina as she is beginning her dark education as a sorceress, juggling her half-witch side and her half-human, normal life at Baxter High.”