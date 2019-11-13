Watch the First Trailer for Netflix's Holiday Rush with A Million Little Things' Romany Malco

There’s no better time for a single father to bond with his four children than the holiday season.

That’s the conceit of the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming film Holiday Rush, which could be poised to be another Christmas classic.

The movie stars A Million Little Things actor Romany Malco as popular radio DJ Rush Williams, who has been spoiling his four children since their mom died. However, Rush loses his job — just in time for his kids’ lengthy Christmas lists.

“What am I gonna tell the kids? Christmas is around the corner,” Malco’s Rush vents to his producer Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the trailer.

With the help of Roxy and Aunt Jo (Darlene Love), Rush plans to buy another radio station. But this requires the family to take a conservative spending approach, which is something his children aren’t too familiar with.

Image zoom Romany Malco and Sonequa Martin-Green Anna Kooris/Netflix

Image zoom Netflix

“We’re moving back into our old house,” he tells his four children. And let’s just say, the kids aren’t pleased.

“There are five of us. That is a whole mess of people in that tiny house,” one daughter tells Rush, while another one notes the family has become “bougie” as of late.

Plus, sparks fly between Rush and Roxy. Will his children accept him falling in love again?

As the Williams family adjusts to their new world, the lesson learned — as Aunt Jo puts it — is simple: “It’s not what you got, but what you got around you.”

Holiday Rush is premieres Nov. 28 on Netflix.