Netflix's Holiday Programming Starts Today! See the Full List, Including a Sabrina Special

It’s never too early to start celebrating Christmas!

According to Netflix, Nov. 12 marks the official start of the holiday streaming season. (The date is based on U.S. daily viewing data of holiday content compiled from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2017, with the “start date” identified as the day where the growth in daily viewing of holiday content exceeded three times the daily average for the year.)

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

To celebrate, the streaming service released a list of upcoming holiday titles. Check it out below!

New on Netflix

The Holiday Calendar — available now

The Princess Switch — available Nov. 16

The Christmas Chronicles — available Nov. 22

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding — available Nov. 30

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays — available Nov. 30

Nailed It! Holiday — available Dec. 7

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas — available Dec. 7

Super Monsters and the Wish Star — available Dec. 7

Fuller House season 4 — available Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale — available Dec. 13

Netflix

Now streaming — Netflix Originals

A Christmas Prince

A Very Murray Christmas

BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special

Christmas Inheritance

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Now streaming — Christmas Classics

Love Actually

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Get Santa

Now streaming — Christmas Feels

A Christmas Star

A Holiday Engagement

The Christmas Project

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

Christmas in the Smokies

Angels in the Snow

Christmas Crush

Christmas Ranch

Christmas Wedding Planner (new Nov. 15)

Christmas with a View

Coffee Shop

Dear Santa

Holiday Baggage

Holiday Breakup (expires Dec. 15)

How Sarah Got Her Wings

Merry Kissmas

Miss Me This Christmas

The Christmas Candle

The Spirit of Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Now streaming — More Holidays

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Chill with Bob Ross (new Dec. 1)

Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast

A Russell Peters Christmas

All American Christmas Carol

Trailer Park Boys: Xmas Special

Christmas Cracker

Red Christmas

Semana Santa