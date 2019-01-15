Netflix Is Raising Its Subscription Prices: Find Out How Much You'll Need to Pay

You may need to adjust your budget to watch your favorite television shows and movies this year.

Netflix is raising its annual subscription fees for customers in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The streaming service’s most popular plan, which offers HD streaming on up to two different devices simultaneously, is increasing from $11 a month to $13. The premium plan, which provides up to four ultra HD streams, is also increasing by $2, raising the price to $15 a month.

And for the first time in the company’s history, the basic plan, which offers a single-streaming option, will cost users an extra dollar.

This marks the biggest price adjustment since Netflix launched streaming services in 2007.

Bird Box Netflix

“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience,” Netflix said in a statement to the AP.

Current users will see the price change on their bill in the coming months, whereas new members will be charged the new price immediately, the AP reports.

According to the AP, Netflix boasted nearly 79 million subscribers outside the U.S. as of September.

Over the past five years, Netflix has seen tremendous success with its original content, including House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Stranger Things and, most recently, the Sandra Bullock-led film Bird Box.