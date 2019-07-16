Netflix's Fyre Festival Documentary Beats Out Hulu's Version for Emmy Nomination

Image zoom

The Andy King anecdote for the win!

On Tuesday morning, D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong announced 2019’s Emmy nominations, but one category that wasn’t included in the announcement was Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, which arguably ended one of the great debates of 2019.

Back in January, Hulu and Netflix both released documentaries about the Fyre Festival, the fraudulent 2017 “luxury music festival” founded by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. Hulu’s documentary, which the streaming service dropped just days before the Netflix doc was set to premiere, was titled Fyre Fraud, a title that was missing from the 2019 Emmy nominations. However, Netflix’s documentary, which was titled FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, did receive an Emmy nomination alongside HBO’s Leaving Neverland, CNN’s Love, Gilda, Hulu’s Minding the Gap, and HBO’s The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley.

Additionally, FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera), and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

Although both Fyre Festival documentaries were incredibly popular and highly discussed on social media, there was one big difference between the two: Only the Netflix doc had Andy King prepared to go all out for some water.

Perhaps that’s what put it over the top?