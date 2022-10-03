'Firefly Lane' to End After Supersized 16-Episode Second Season

Firefly Lane is coming to an end.

Netflix announced on Monday that the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will conclude after season 2.

The 16-episode season will be released in two parts, with the first nine episodes debuting on Dec. 2 and the remaining seven dropping in 2023.

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in Firefly Lane. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

In addition to the final season announcement, the streamer also released a series of First Look photos from the upcoming season including Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) throughout their 30-year friendship.

This season the women will face "the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives," according to Netflix.

During the first part of the upcoming season, viewers will learn more about what caused the end of the pair's longtime friendship.

"We'll learn the answer this season — but first — Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's [Ben Lawson] ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud [Beau Garrett]," according to the release.

"In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match — that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the '70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other."

Heigl and Chalke will be joined by four new cast members including India de Beaufort (Charlotte), Greg Germann (Benedict), Jolene Purdy (Justine) and Ignacio Serricchio (Danny).

In May 2021, Heigl and Chalke announced the show was renewed for a second season as they answered fans' questions during a Zoom call.

"How long do I have to wait for season 2 of Firefly Lane?" Heigl read from a fan on social media, before turning to Chalke and spilling the beans. "I don't know if you're getting this as much as I am, but anywhere I go, 'Is there gonna be a season 2?' ... You know, I'm just like, 'Guys... yes!'"

"There's gonna be a season 2!" Chalke exclaimed, before they celebrated with a "virtual cheers" via Zoom. "We don't have all the answers yet, but trust us, it is going to be worth the wait."

Chalke also teased what's next for their characters Tully and Kate, after the season 1 finale ended with the lifelong friends at odds over a mysterious feud. "So, this issue between Tully and Kate, we can't say much, but we can say that it's family related," she revealed. "And it has nothing to do with Johnny."

Based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane follows friends Tully and Kate across three decades. As Tully's career takes off, becoming the daytime talk show host of The Girlfriend Hour, Kate marries their mutual friend and Tully's producer Johnny (Ben Lawson), raising a daughter together before ultimately getting divorced.

Firefly Lane returns Dec. 2 on Netflix.