Netflix Announces End of DVD Delivery Service (Yes, That Still Existed)

Netflix is sending out its last red envelope after 25 years.

On Tuesday, the streamer revealed they will be discontinuing their DVD delivery service, which has been operating since 1998 — one year after Netflix launched, forever changing the way people watch movies and TV.

"On September 29th, 2023, we will send out the last red envelope," the Netflix DVD account tweeted. "It has been a true pleasure and honor to deliver movie nights to our wonderful members for 25 years. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey, including this final season of red envelopes."

"We sincerely want to thank all of our amazing members. We couldn't have delivered more than 5 billion envelopes all across America without movie lovers like you," the tweet read.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos wrote in a statement, "Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that's going to become increasingly difficult."

"Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming," continued Sarandos. "From the beginning, our members loved the choice and control that direct-to-consumer entertainment offered: the wide variety of the titles and the ability to binge watch entire series."

The statement then recognized how mailing DVDs lended to Netflix's "first foray into original programming," citing Sherrybaby and Zach Galifianakis Live at the Purple Onion.

Several have responded to the news, nostalgic that the service will soon be discontinued.

"This world will be a lesser place without little red envelopes flying this way and that. I've been a member longer than I haven't (broke grad school years had me cutting back on a lot of things) — and this makes me sad, but we should celebrate @dvdnetflix and watch while we can," one user wrote on Twitter.

Others are applauding Netflix for revolutionizing media consumption: "End of an era. Good job in becoming a Digital Distributer and content creator. What a meteoric Rise."

However, some subscribers are disappointed they will no longer have access to titles not available on streaming.

"So where am I supposed to find all the great movies and shows that AREN'T available on streaming? I've been a Netflix customer for over 20 years BECAUSE of all the DVDs available through you," one user tweeted.

Another echoed the same sentiment, writing, "No no no no! I've been with you from the start! Blu Rays have better sound fidelity than streaming, particularly in the dialogue. Being able to watch old films is awesome. I don't want to say goodbye!"

Meanwhile, many Twitter users didn't even realize the program was still offered: "I was literally just wondering last night if y'all still did that," one user wrote.

Despite the mixed responses, Sarandos said he was grateful for the support over the years.

We feel so privileged to have been able to share movie nights with our DVD members for so long, so proud of what our employees achieved and excited to continue pleasing entertainment fans for many more decades to come," he wrote. "To everyone who ever added a DVD to their queue or waited by the mailbox for a red envelope to arrive: thank you."