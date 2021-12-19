Emily in Paris: A Look Back on How Season 1 Ended Before Season 2 Premieres

Get ready to return to the City of Love!

The second season of Netflix's Emily in Paris premieres on Dec. 22, and if you're like us, you're probably trying to remember how things left off last season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After all, it's been over a year since we were first introduced to the marketing executive-turned-influencer, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins).

The first season follows the Chicago native as she takes a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity to work in Paris. As she adjusts to life in the City of Lights, things quickly become complicated as she tries to balance her career and relationships.

What happens to Emily in Emily in Paris season 1?

Emily in paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

During the season 1 finale, Emily is at a crossroads with both her career and love life. After butting heads with her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) all season long, things really come to a head when Emily complicates things with a client at Savoir, fashion designer Pierre Cadot (Jean-Christophe Bouvet). Though Emily is briefly fired as a result, she is able to work things out in the end and get in Sylvie's good graces — sort of.

On the flip side, Emily's love life gets super complicated in the last episode. Earlier in the season, Emily has an attraction to her neighbor Gabriel, but she decides not to act on it when she becomes close friends with his girlfriend Camille. As a result, she ends up developing a romance with Pierre's nephew Mathieu (Charles Martins) and the two make plans to take a vacation together. However, all those plans change when Emily finds out Gabriel is leaving Paris to start his own restaurant and has broken up with Camille.

In the fleet of the moment, Emily rushes to Gabriel's restaurant and professes her feelings for him. The two share a kiss and end up spending the night together. The next day, she is more than surprised to learn that Gabriel is actually staying in Paris after buying the restaurant where he currently works. At the same moment she learns this news, she gets a text from Camille saying she wants to talk.

What happens to Gabriel in Emily in Paris season 1?

Emily in paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

As an aspiring chef, Gabriel has big dreams of one day opening his own restaurant. Though his girlfriend Camille's family offers to give him a business loan to make those dreams a reality, he refuses their offer as he doesn't want to mix business with pleasure.

In the season 1 finale, Gabriel finally finds a restaurant he can afford, but the only problem is that it's in Normandy, where he's from. This causes tension between him and Camille, who eventually decide to call it quits.

After learning about Gabriel's plans to leave Paris from Camille, Emily confronts Gabriel at his apartment. Though she is sad to see Gabriel go, she realizes how happy he is about the prospect of owning his own restaurant. As a parting gift, Gabriel gives Emily his favorite cooking pan.

Later in the episode, Gabriel runs into a client of Emily's, named Antoine Lambert (William Abadie), at the restaurant where he currently works. Gabriel reveals that the owner of the restaurant is actually selling, but it's too expensive for him to buy, to which Antonie quips, "That's what investors are for."

The next day, after Gabriel spends the night with Emily, he makes a business deal with Antonie to back him in buying the restaurant. He eventually runs into Emily, where he happily reveals he'll be staying in Paris after all.

What happens to Camille in Emily in Paris season 1?

EMILY IN PARIS - CAMILLE RAZAT as CAMILLE Credit: STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

When Camille learns that Gabriel is planning to leave Paris, she is clearly distraught. The couple was already having problems earlier in the season, and the news that he is leaving Paris only exacerbates the situation. As a result, she decides to escape to her parents' house, and Gabriel eventually reveals that they broke up.

In the final scene of season 1, Emily receives a text message from Camille. She notes that Gabriel told her he was staying in Paris and she wants to meet up with Emily. It's unclear if Camille knows about Emily and Gabriel's brief affair or if she just wants a friend to talk to.

What happens to Mindy in Emily in Paris season 1?

Emily in Paris Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Mindy works as a nanny throughout the first season, but what she really wants to do is be a singer. While she is able to get a part-time singing gig at a drag bar, she gets fired from her nanny job, leaving her without a place to stay. As a result, she decides to move in with Emily in the season 1 finale, meaning we can expect even more fun moments between the duo in season 2.