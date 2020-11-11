Merci! Lily Collins' Emily in Paris Renewed for Second Season at Netflix

The rom-com series, which premiered last month, is from Sex and the City creator Darren Star

Emily is staying in Paris!

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the romantic comedy series Emily in Paris has been renewed for a second season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The hit show, which comes from Sex and the City creator Darren Star and premiered Oct. 2, follows Lily Collins in the titular role as a young American woman who gets hired at a Parisian marketing agency called Savoir.

To announce the news, Netflix wrote a formal letter from Emily's French boss Sylvie Grateau, informing her American boss Madeline Wheeler (played by Kate Walsh) that she'll have to stay with the team in Paris a while longer.

"We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time. Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," reads the playful letter, written in the voice of Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's character.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I'm leaning towards the former — her results are impressive," the letter continues. "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."

"We will work in conjunction with you on applying for a work permit on her behalf to prolong her time here. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don't let her know that."

Netflix did not reveal when the sophomore season would begin production or when it is slated to hit the streaming service.

Image zoom Credit: NETFLIX

The 10-episode series has sparked debate online over the postcard vision that it depicts of Paris and its people. While Emily in Paris has been largely well-received by American audiences for its romantic escapism, French critics have accused it of relying on outdated stereotypes of French culture, and of depicting an unrealistic version of their capital.

Season one was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France. (Fun fact: Collins made her relationship with writer/director Charlie McDowell Instagram-official during the shoot last year.)