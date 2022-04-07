Elite: A Recap of How Season 4 Ended Before Season 5 Premieres

Here’s a look back at how season 4 of the Spanish show ended ahead of the new season’s release on April 8

It's almost time to return to Las Encinas.

Netflix's Spanish drama Elite is coming back for another dramatic season on April 8.

Following the exit of several cast members, season 4 introduced a slew of new characters, including Ari (Carla Díaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos) Mencía (Martina Cariddi), and Benjamin (Diego Martín).

As season 4 traced the story of why Ari ended up hospitalized, a host of drama-filled twists and turns help build up the climactic final episode. Like all Elite seasons, it also featured a surprise death.

Though it's been less than a year since season 4 aired, the drama that follows the students at Las Encinas is never simple. The upcoming fifth season promises the same kinds of lavish partying, dramatic romances, and, of course, a new murder mystery.

Ahead of the new season, read below as we break down everything that happened to our favorite scandalous students in season 4. (Be warned: There are spoilers within!)

What happened to Samuel in Elite season 4?

As with almost every new season, Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) finds a new love interest in season 4. This time, he has his sights set on the new girl named Ari. The only hurdle: she's dating Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau). Samuel fights his former enemy for Ari throughout the fourth season, following their one-night stand.

In the end, Ari chooses Samuel over Guzmán, though the moment she's hoping to tell him is interrupted when she witnesses Armando attacking her sister, which results in Ari's own hospitalization.

Tensions remain high between Samuel and Rebeka (Claudia Salas) following their friendship-turned-short-lived romance that ended with Rebeka discovering Samuel was behind her mother's drug arrest. By the end of the fourth season, it seems Rebeka and Samuel are close to normalcy in their rekindled friendship, which Samuel spends the greater part of the season working to recover.

What happened to Guzmán in Elite season 4?

Ever the ladies man, Guzmán finds himself in yet another love triangle with the arrival of Ari, who both he and Samuel have their eyes on. He starts the season dating Nadia (Mina El Hammani) long-distance, but her new life in New York City proves too overwhelming.

Following the breakup, Guzmán quickly sets his sights on Ari. Their steamy sexual tension begins with a meeting in the school's pool and ends with Guzmán killing Armando for attacking Ari outside the Lake Club. They briefly date, but Samuel ends up being the true object of Ari's desires.

Guzmán ends his Elite journey as he goes on a backpacking trip with Ander (Arón Piper). Based on a recent Instagram announcement, it seems Guzmán will not be returning for the fifth season.

What happened to Omar and Ander in Elite season 4?

Following a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in season 3 ⁠— which prompted Omar (Omar Ayuso) to move in with Ander and his mother, Azucena (Elisabet Gelabert) ⁠— the pair seem ready to return to normalcy. Season 4 kicks off with the dismissal of Ander's mother as principal of Las Encinas, with her replacement, Benjamin, bringing sweeping changes. Omar is forced to take a placement test to secure his continued place for his final year and only passes due to the help of Patrick, Benjamin's son, who gets a hold of the answers and shares them with Omar.

Newbie Patrick quickly catches Ander's eye and eventually becomes entangled in Omar and Ander's relationship. What starts as a one-off threesome turns into a larger relationship question for the show's most beloved couple as they each individually form connections with Patrick. Patrick eventually comes between the couple, with Patrick and Omar's secret hookup prompting Ander to end the relationship. They end the season back together, though Ander takes off with Guzmán in the final episode, embarking on the backpacking trip he's put off twice due to his relationship with Omar.

It's unclear whether Ander will return in season 5, but Omar is guaranteed to be back.

What happened to Rebeka in Elite season 4?

Rebeka continued to bring the drama as she explored a new side of her sexuality in season 4. Seemingly over Samuel, she took a liking to newbie Mencía, the youngest of the new principal's children. Following a kiss, the two begin dating, and Rebeka seems quite taken by Mencía.

However, Rebeka's mother once again creates problems for her relationship. After discovering that Mencía is a prostitute, Rebeka's mother blackmails Mencía to break up with her daughter. Eventually, Rebeka discovers Mencía's secret and ends up saving her from an abusive client. Following that event, the two eventually rekindle their relationship.

What happened in the last episode of season 4?

In the final episode, we see Armando, the original man Mencía was being paid to spend time with, killed by Guzmán. He pulled the trigger after finding the older man attacking a nearly unconscious Ari along the lake.

Guzmán finds himself plagued with anxiety at the prospect of being caught for the murder. After tying an anchor around Armando's body and dumping it in a lake, Rebeka, Samuel, and Guzmán promise never to speak of the incident again. It's unclear how the murder will be handled in the upcoming season, but as with all the show's previous deaths, the truth always threatens to come out.