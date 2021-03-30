Netflix Drops Epic New Trailer for Upcoming Shadow and Bone Series Adaptation

The Netflix adapation, based on the bestselling fantasy book series by Leigh Bardugo, premieres in April

Netflix is giving fans a sneak peek at the Grishaverse ahead of the highly anticipated Shadow and Bone premiere next month.

On Tuesday, the streaming service released the official trailer for the magical show, which is based on the bestselling fantasy book series by author Leigh Bardugo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The eight-episode series, streaming April 23, stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, a teenage orphan who grows up in the fictional land of Ravka and has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

In the new trailer, Alina, who is a mapmaker in the king's First Army, is revealed as a Sun Summoner — someone who can summon light and potentially destroy the dangerous Fold that overshadows the land.

After Alina's powers are discovered, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), a shadow summoner, brings her to train at the palace with him.

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) JESSIE MEI LI as ALINA STARKOV and BEN BARNES as THE DARKLING / GENERAL KIRIGAN Image zoom Credit: DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

"Our enemies are threatened by your mere existence," he tells her in the trailer.

"Everybody's looking at me like I am the answer," Alina says.

Alina's best friend, Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux), later warns her that everyone will be after her because of her powers.

"The only thing more powerful than you or me: the two of us together," General Kirigan tells Alina in an ominous tone.

In addition to Li, the cast includes Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey.

Bardugo, who is serving as an executive producer, said the adaption series will combine storylines from her Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology, which take place in the same universe, but on different timelines.

Shadow and Bone Image zoom Credit: Netflix

"We've taken the stories of Shadow and Bone and the characters of Six of Crows and we've brought them together in what I think will be a really unexpected way," she said in a Netflix Q&A, adding that showrunner Eric Heisserer, along with the writers and directors, "have built something entirely new that still somehow stays true to the characters and to the heart of the stories."

"When they watch this show, audiences are going to encounter a world that feels fully realized — but that doesn't feel like any place they've been before," she continued. "When I was on set, I didn't want to leave. I wanted to stay in that world longer."