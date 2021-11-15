Netflix Drops 'Hurtful and Derogatory' Latina Role from Upcoming Neil Patrick Harris and Darren Star Comedy

Actress Ada Maris said the Uncoupled role of a Latina housekeeper named Carmen "wasn't even funny," after she penned an open letter to Neil Patrick Harris and Darren Star over the Netflix series

Ada Maris attends the Build Series to discuss 'Mojada' at Build Studio on July 26, 2019 in New York City.

Netflix has dropped a character from the upcoming Neil Patrick Harris series Uncoupled after it was deemed offensive by an actress who reviewed the script while considering auditioning for the part.

The streaming platform confirmed that the role of a Latina housekeeper character named Carmen has been cut from the script after actress Ada Maris penned an open letter about the character to Harris, 48, and the show's co-creator Darren Star, Variety reported Thursday.

"We're sorry that Ms. Maris had a negative experience, and this character will not appear in the series," a Netflix spokesman told the outlet. It's unclear if the decision was in response to Maris' open letter.

Reps for Netflix, Harris, and Star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Harris is not a writer on the show, nor was he involved in casting for Carmen.

Maris, 64, whose agent gave her the script for the first episode, said the "hurtful and derogatory" role "wasn't even funny."

"I was shocked because I walked in expecting something very different given the way things are nowadays and the progress we've made," she told Variety. "You are modern gay men. How would you like to watch or play an outdated, offensively stereotypical gay part?" she added of Star, 60, and Harris, who stars and executive produces the series.

Neil Patrick Harris attends CLEAR CONNECTS: A Day of Families Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. Clear partnered with United Airlines and Marriott Bonvoy to make this day of family reunions happen at Met Life Stadium on May 06, 2021. Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

The Mayans M.C. star recalled the character using broken English and being described as "nearly hysterical," in addition to be characterized as subservient to her boss (Harris). Variety noted that the role might have already raised red flags before it was cut, as a later version of the script supposedly had Carmen speaking grammatically correct and her mood was changed to "agitated."

Maris said she felt compelled to speak out with the open letter to remind writers and producers of the dangers of stereotypes and the importance of representation.

"Sometimes people have to sit with the discomfort," Maris said. "I would hope they would rethink this. I would hope they would recognize the harm that it does to everyone. Both to people who are Latino and people who are not."

On Oct. 25, Uncoupled announced a roster of five supporting cast members – and the Carmen character was not among them.

Reacting to the removal, Maris wondered why producers didn't use the opportunity to do better, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"While it is gratifying to learn that the original character has been cut from the show, wouldn't it be even more so to see a wonderful new Latino character take its place?" she told the outlet.