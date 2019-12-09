Netflix Dominates Golden Globe Nominations — and Network TV Gets Shut Out

If the 2020 Golden Globe Awards nominations proved anything, it’s that the so-called streaming wars are paying off.

On Monday, Netflix made history as the first distributor to lead both the film and television nominations at the Golden Globes, which honors achievements as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The 17 film nominations for Netflix come largely from Marriage Story and The Irishman, both of which are nominated for best motion picture – drama. Many of the films’ stars, including Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern for Marriage Story, and Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino for The Irishman, all scored noms as well.

The streaming juggernaut earned another 17 nominations for television, the bulk of which come from The Crown and Unbelievable. Ryan Murphy’s political comedy-drama, The Politician, was also nominated.

Hulu, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ enjoyed their fare share of nods as well, with 30 total going to streaming services, Netflix included. Premium cable networks followed with 15 between HBO and Showtime, while basic cable networks had seven nominations among FX Networks, BBC America and USA Network.

Meanwhile, broadcast networks NBC, ABC, Fox and CBS did not earn a single nomination.

NBC’s hit series This Is Us was completely left off the nomination list this year, despite awards season success since its first season. In 2017, the family drama was nominated for best drama series, while Sterling K. Brown won best actor.

The network’s popular comedy series, The Good Place, was also snubbed entirely, despite several nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

While the streaming services dominated the nominations, some of their projects were still snubbed, most notably Ava DuVernay’s Emmy-winning juggernaut When They See Us, which failed to score a nomination for miniseries or television film.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, which claimed victory at the Emmys earlier this year, was also shut out of best television series – drama race in favor of new shows like Apple TV+’s starry gamble, The Morning Show. Both lead actresses, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, will be competing in the best actress category.

Another final season of a popular series, Veep, also came up shockingly short, with star Julia Louis-Dreyfus failing to score a nomination for her last episodes in the series, and no nod for best television series – comedy.

HBO’s buzzy new teen drama Euphoria won’t factor into next year’s ceremony, as it failed to score a single nomination.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.