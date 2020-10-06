The Students from Netflix's Deaf U Docusoap Explain What It Means to Be Among the Deaf 'Elite'
The upcoming series follows a group of deaf students at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.
Netflix's Deaf U will give viewers an inside look at life on campus at Gallaudet University, a renowned private university for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington, D.C.
The coming-of-age docusoap, which premieres Friday, follows a tight-knit group of deaf students at the school as they navigate the highs and lows of college life. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, a group of female students explain what it means to be among the deaf "elite."
"People find out my family has money, and they're like, 'Your dad has a job? Your mom is a doctor?'" one girl signs. "Yes! What?! You think we're all clueless with no money and no house? Many people actually consider my family 'elite.'"
"My first language is ASL. My first words were signs," she continues, adding, "That puts you in a higher status here."
As footage rolls of a pack of girls hitting the club and snapping mirror selfies, other students explain that the "elite" group consists of students whose families have been deaf for four or five generations, and who went to all-deaf high schools. Inevitably, the distinction has created a social hierarchy of sorts.
"The 'elite' clique, they're so fast to judge," another student signs.
The eight-episode, 20-minute series is executive produced by actor and model Nyle DiMarco, a Gallaudet alumnus. He made history as the first deaf winner of America's Next Top Model in 2015 and won a Mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars a year later.
Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista and Brandon Panaligan also executive-produce.
Deaf U hits Netflix on Friday.
