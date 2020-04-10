Dead to Me: Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini Take Drastic Measures in Season 2 Teaser

Dead to Me fans might want to sit down for this one — your first look at season 2 is finally here.

On Friday, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the sophomore season of the hit dark comedy, which premieres May 8. And take Jen’s (Christina Applegate) word for it: “Grief does some weird s— to people.”

The first season followed Jen as she struggled to cope with the unexpected hit-and-run death of her husband. She befriended Judy (Linda Cardellini) at a support group, and they soon became inseparable. But as their relationship progressed, Judy’s secrets began to plunge the duo into some dark places, with the season ending on a major cliffhanger.

Per the synopsis, season 2 picks up in “the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal. The irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost.”

Image zoom Linda Cardinelli (left) and Christina Applegate Netflix

Applegate, 48, received several award nominations for her role in the show, including an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nod.

Dead to Me, a CBS Television Studios show by Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman produced for Netflix, ended with predominantly positive reviews from critics for its first season, receiving an 87 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.2 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

Season 2 hits Netflix on May 8.