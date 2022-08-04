Siblings Double Date — for Better and Worse — on Netflix's 'Dated & Related' : 'It's Gonna Be Weird'

Can your sibling help you find everlasting love? That's the question Netflix's new dating show is trying to answer.

The streaming service has released the trailer for Dated & Related, which features eight pairs of siblings seeing each other's love lives "up close and personal" as they search for their perfect match.

In the clip, host and Too Hot to Handle alum Melissa Berry says, "Imagine being swept away to a luxury villa in the South of France. You are there to find love in the most romantic country in the world with other gorgeous singles."

Dated and Related
Netflix

But she then reveals the catch that the contestants will "be joined by your brother or sister who is also looking for love."

When one contestant asks her brother how he would feel about her sharing a bed with a potential suitor.

He responds, "It's gonna be weird."

melinda, Dated and Related
Netflix

Later in the clip, Deyon Miller reveals, "This is probably the first time I've kissed a girl in front of my sister."

While the trailer is filled with cringe-inducing moments, Berry asks, "Why would anyone do this? Because finding love isn't easy and when you're searching for your soulmate, it helps to have someone in your corner and that someone knows you better than anyone else."

While that may be true, that doesn't stop the show's contestants from getting involved in their siblings' love lives.

Corrina Roppo and Joey Roppo
Netflix

"Most of the time, she goes for the bad boy trap. I want to make sure she's doing the right thing to find love in the villa," Joey Roppo shares of his sister Corrina.

However, Corrina is still grateful to have her brother by her side at the villa. "You are truly a special person and you're my best friend," she says of Joey.

The trailer concludes with Berry asking the show's central question, "Could your sibling be the answer to finding ever-lasting love or is this the most awkward dating show in history?"

Dated & Related premieres on Netflix on September 2.

