Siblings Seeking Love Get Protective – and Flirty! – on 'Dated & Related' : 'The Most Risk, The Most Shots'

Netflix's newest dating show is posing the question: "When it comes to the battle of love, should you keep it in the family?"

On Thursday, the streaming service dropped the official trailer for Dated & Related, which features eight pairs of siblings as they each try to find love in a luxury villa in the South of France. The reality series will comprise of ten, 45-minute episodes — and according to the new trailer, a whole lot of drama.

"Who better to have in your corner than your brother or sister, who will be joining you in your search for love?" host and Too Hot To Handle alum Melinda Berry says in the clip.

"I don't think any of these guys are good enough for my sister," notes one male hopeful.

"I think it's going to be so awkward seeing our siblings flirting," participant Lily Bajor says in front of her sister Mady, cutting to a sibling double-date that proves the statement to be true.

Netflix

Berry then asks the one question on viewers' minds: "When love is on the line, will these siblings find the one, or will they go home empty-handed?"

"You've used me as a stepping stone big time," one hopeful tells off her male suitor.

In a confessional, an emotional Corrina Roppo says to the camera, "There has to be someone out there that wants to be with me as much as I want to be with them."

Netflix

But as relationships heat up, tensions also rise between protective sibling pairs. "I'm gonna do what I have to do to protect my sister. Don't be disrespectful," says one man.

"So she can say something to me, but I can't protect myself?" a Parsijani twin yells during a heated moment.

Before walking away, one of the men responds, "You two just influence each other, there's no point talking."

"We've taken the most risks, the most shots. I don't want to leave here with any regrets," one hopeful says over clips of hot-and-heavy moments captured between some of the potential couplings in the villa.

"What in the Magic Mike is going on here?" one man asks after a clip shows another male hopeful performing an intimate lap dance on a female participant in bed.

"It got pretty hot!" a blonde participant chimes in.

As the trailer flashes the phrases "Shared DNA" and "Hella PDA," it ultimately ends with Berry questioning, "Could your sibling be the answer to finding everlasting love?"

Dated & Related premieres on Netflix on Sept. 2.