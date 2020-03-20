Netflix Creates $100 Million Relief Fund for Film Industry Workers Impacted by the Coronavirus

Netflix is giving back as those suffering from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming service has established a $100 million relief fund to entertainment professionals who are currently out of work due to the virus.

In a company blog post Friday, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said the funds will go to the “hardest-hit workers” on Netflix productions around the world.

“We’re in the process of working out exactly what this means, production by production,” Sarandos wrote. “This is in addition to the two weeks pay we’ve already committed to the crew and cast on productions we were forced to suspend last week.”

The fund will also extend beyond Netflix employees to help the television and film industry as a whole, committing $15 million to “third parties and non-profits providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast.”

“What’s happening is unprecedented,” he wrote. “We are only as strong as the people we work with and Netflix is fortunate to be able to help those hardest hit in our industry through this challenging time.”

As of Friday, there have been 15,650 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 202 deaths in the United States, according to a New York Times database.

A top health official on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force warned that Americans could be home for “at least several weeks.”

“If you look at the trajectory of the curves of outbreaks and other areas, it’s at least going to be several weeks,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “I cannot see that all of a sudden, next week or two weeks from now it’s going to be over. I don’t think there’s a chance of that. I think it’s going to be several weeks.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.