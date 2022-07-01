Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2's Release Crashed Netflix, Subscribers Report
Subscribers flipped Netflix upside down on Friday morning, upon the release of volume 2 of Stranger Things's fourth season.
According to reports from global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector, the streaming platform crashed when viewers tuned in to watch the final two episodes of the season when they hit Netflix at 3 a.m ET., with over 14,000 users issuing complaints.
A majority of the problems appeared to be resolved within a half hour, per Downdetector's data, with all issues vanishing by the end of the hour.
Representatives from Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but Twitter was full of eager viewers questioning when the streaming platform would be up and running again.
"Not me complaining that Netflix crashed when I literally used to have to wait for Netflix to ship DVDs to my house," one Twitter user wrote. "WHO HAVE I BECOME #StrangerThings."
Another shared a photo of show villain Vecna drinking a coffee on set. "Me waiting foNetflix to start working again since it crashed so I can see volume 2," they joked.
Volume 1 of Stranger Things' fourth season debuted on May 27, with seven episodes following s series regulars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson as they navigated the Upside Down's latest threat.
Though just two episodes, volume 2 clocks in around four hours long.
Schnapp teased the final episodes in an Instagram Story Friday morning. "Happy Stranger Things finale," he wrote on a photo of himself crying.
Since the start of season 4, fans have been concerned about the possible character deaths. Volume 2 promises to be more catastrophic, and co-creator Ross Duffer already teased that no one is safe.
"I don't really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into volume 2, for sure," Duffer told Variety. "I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."
One fan-favorite character that viewers hope to see survive is Steve Harrington (Joe Keery.) Even Netflix got in on subscriber pleas to spare him with their latest billboard.
"Protect Steve," the advertisement read ahead of the volume 2 premiere. "AT ALL COSTS!!!" Netflix wrote alongside the billboard on Twitter.
Stranger Things 4 is now-streaming in its entirety on Netflix. A fifth and final season is coming, though no release date has been announced.