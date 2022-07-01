Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2's Release Crashed Netflix, Subscribers Report

Almost 14,000 Netflix users reported the app crashed when volume 2 of Stranger Things' fourth season dropped on 3 a.m. ET Friday

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Subscribers flipped Netflix upside down on Friday morning, upon the release of volume 2 of Stranger Things's fourth season.

According to reports from global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector, the streaming platform crashed when viewers tuned in to watch the final two episodes of the season when they hit Netflix at 3 a.m ET., with over 14,000 users issuing complaints.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A majority of the problems appeared to be resolved within a half hour, per Downdetector's data, with all issues vanishing by the end of the hour.

Representatives from Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but Twitter was full of eager viewers questioning when the streaming platform would be up and running again.

Another shared a photo of show villain Vecna drinking a coffee on set. "Me waiting foNetflix to start working again since it crashed so I can see volume 2," they joked.

Though just two episodes, volume 2 clocks in around four hours long.

Schnapp teased the final episodes in an Instagram Story Friday morning. "Happy Stranger Things finale," he wrote on a photo of himself crying.

Since the start of season 4, fans have been concerned about the possible character deaths. Volume 2 promises to be more catastrophic, and co-creator Ross Duffer already teased that no one is safe.

"I don't really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into volume 2, for sure," Duffer told Variety. "I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."

One fan-favorite character that viewers hope to see survive is Steve Harrington (Joe Keery.) Even Netflix got in on subscriber pleas to spare him with their latest billboard.

"Protect Steve," the advertisement read ahead of the volume 2 premiere. "AT ALL COSTS!!!" Netflix wrote alongside the billboard on Twitter.