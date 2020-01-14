Netflix Confirms You Season 3 Is Coming 'Soon'

You fans will “wolf” this news.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the popular series, which follows bookstore manager turned serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he pursues different love interests, will be back for a third season.

“See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

You, which was loosely based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel of the same name, premiered on Netflix in December 2018 after it aired one season on Lifetime.

The series’ first season delivered nearly 40 million viewers last January, Netflix said.

In season 2 of the psychological thriller, which is now owned by Netflix and based on Kepnes’ second novel, Hidden Bodies, Joe moves from New York to Los Angeles, where he meets a new subject of desire, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The two quickly bond over the fact that they are both grieving a recent loss, although of course, Love doesn’t know the whole story.

You Season 2 dropped on Dec. 26., 2019.

Sera Gamble, who executive produces the show, indicated that she was game for a third season in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in January.

“Absolutely it could come back for season three,” Gamble told Cosmopolitan.com/UK. “I will say that we have an idea for season three that is SO exciting that people talk about it in the [writer’s] room everyday,” she added.

Season 2 introduced fans to a crew of new characters, including Henderson (Chris D’Elia), a sleezy comedian; Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), Joe’s new journalist neighbor; and Ellie (Jenna Ortega), her younger sister.

Ortega told PEOPLE that she expects a lot of surprises in season 3.

“The writers are so good at throwing in twists and turns,” she said. “If I were to come back, I don’t know if I would come back initially, in the first couple episodes … I want Ellie to pressure Joe and stress him out a little bit because he is such a terrible person! As much as people love him, he deserves that pressure, he deserves to feel in trouble.”