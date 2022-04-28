Margaret Cho, Trixie Mattel and More Netflix Comics Share the Jokes That Inspired Them

"The first time I saw Margaret Cho on HBO, I remember thinking I had so much in common with her," says Alonzo, whose Lower Classy special is available on Netflix. "I didn't think about what we looked like. I thought about what we both lived like. She talked about her immigrant parents and her being first-generation kid, living in the United States. I felt so connected to her — and she was a woman. She wasn't a white male like the majority of the comics I would see. She felt familiar and taught me that being personal and specific about one's story could make anyone laugh. Along the path, there have also been names like Laurie Kightlinger, Wendy Liebman, Wanda Sykes among others… but Margaret Cho was one of the first times I distinctly remember feeling represented. It goes to show you that when we all share similar experiences, we are all connected. No matter how different we all may seem to be."