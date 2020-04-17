Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Donates $30 Million to Coronavirus Vaccine Development

Image zoom Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin have donated $30 million to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine development and global immunization programs.

Hastings and his wife presented the funds to Gavi Alliance, a Geneva-based nonprofit immunization organization founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to Variety. The money will go toward Gavi Alliance’s goal of accelerating coronavirus vaccine development and assisting with manufacturing and distribution once it’s available.

The donation, which was announced on Friday, is Gavi Alliance’s first private-sector contribution toward the non-profit’s goal to raise $7.4 billion to immunize 300 million children over the span of five years.

The funds will help Gavi Alliance support immunization programs in lower-income countries around the world, Variety reported.

Hastings said in a statement to Variety: “Global immunization is vital to ending this terrible pandemic, and Gavi’s hard-fought gains in this area will help prevent more lost lives and livelihoods.”

“We hope that our contribution will help those most in need, but also to inspire other businesses, entrepreneurs and organizations to join in this urgent effort,” Hastings added.

Since its founding in 2000, Gavi Alliance says it has helped immunize more than 760 million children around the world.

As of Friday, there are now 2,173,432 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 146,291 deaths worldwide. At this time, there are at least 667,945 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, the most worldwide. At least 30,665 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness.

