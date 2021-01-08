Netflix Drops Bling Empire Trailer Following Group of 'Wildly Wealthy' Asian-American Friends

The trailer for the upcoming reality show teases extravagant parties, designer shopping sprees and no shortage of drama

Netflix has released the trailer for a new reality series, this one following a group of "wildly wealthy" Asian and Asian-American friends in Los Angeles.

Bling Empire, premiering Jan. 15 on the streaming service, promises to showcase extravagant parties, designer shopping sprees, ties to Chinese royalty and world travels — as well as the drama that comes along with deep pockets.

"While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don't let the glitz and glamour fool you," the Netflix description teases. "Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets."

In the trailer, model and cast member Kevin Krieder describes his eclectic group of friends as "kooky."

"My friends, they're a little kooky but they mean well," he says. "They have the whole world at their disposal, and I'm just like, 'Oh my God — this is real.'"

Kane Lim, the son of a Singaporean billionaire, makes his love of shopping no secret. "Just go shopping," he says. "That's the best therapy."

Christine Alexandra Chiu, who founded Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery with husband Dr. Gabriel Chiu, establishes her ties to royalty in the clip.

"In China, my husband's father would be an emperor and baby G would be a little prince," she says.

The cast also includes fashion influencer Jaime Xie, "super famous DJ" Kim Lee and "denim empire" heiress Cherie Chan, as well as Anna Shay, Kelly Mi Li, Andrew Gray, Florent Bonadei and Jessey Lee.