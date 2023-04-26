'Black Mirror' Returns to Netflix This June with Its Most 'Unpredictable' Season Yet: See the Teaser

Netflix is warning viewers to "expect the unexpected" as Black Mirror's sixth season returns with an all-star cast featuring Salma Hayek Pinault, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy and more

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 26, 2023 11:00 AM

Netflix has officially announced the long-awaited return of Black Mirror.

The popular series will return this June with a stacked cast that includes Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault and Zazie Beetz, amongst others.

In announcing the show's big comeback on Wednesday, Netflix teased that the sixth season will be the most "unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet" as it "reinvents itself with each new episode." The streamer also warned that viewers should "expect the unexpected."

Opening up about his vision for the new season, series creator Charlie Brooker told Tudom.com how he plans to keep "surprising" viewers.

"It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," he shared. "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is."

And while season 6 will keep the same tone from previous seasons, Brooker promised there will be "some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

"Bringing it all to life we've got an incredible roster of disgustingly skilful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist," he added. "I can't wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn't."

Black Mirror made its debut on Netflix in 2016 after its first two seasons premiered on Channel 4 in the UK. Under Netflix, it's gone on to air three additional seasons plus an interactive special.

The series explores a "twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide," according to Netflix's official website.

Past stars have included Miley Cyrus, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Jesse Plemons, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Topher Grace.

Black Mirror executive producer Annabel Jones previously told PEOPLE that they "like when people feel a little bit nervous" by the series.

"I think it resonates," Jones said in 2016. "If people come away thinking, 'You've dramatized something I've never seen before, you've tapped into something I worry about, you've made me sort of think,' then that's great."

Black Mirror has been met with critical acclaim over the years. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season received a 98% rating while the second received an 87% score.

Michael Kelly, who played a military psychologist in the fifth Black Mirror episode of season 3, told PEOPLE in 2016 that "the biggest thing of all of the episodes is it makes you question yourself."

"It makes you look in the mirror and think, 'Wow. What would I do in that scenario? Is that me? Have I gone that far? Am I heading in that direction? This is happening to us?'" he continued. "There's something that makes you question yourself and think about your moral compass and where you are in the world. I think it's cool to sit on it for a couple days … It's a great way to consume it."

The specific date of the season 6 premiere is currently unknown.

