Hilary Swank Leads Crew on First Mission to Mars in Teaser for Netflix's Away

Prepare for liftoff.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a teaser and the first look images for Away, an upcoming drama series starring Oscar winner Hilary Swank and Emmy nominee Josh Charles. The show, which premieres Sep. 4, follows Swank as Emma Green, an American astronaut and former Navy pilot who prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars. But she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband Matt Logan (Charles), a chief engineer at NASA, and teenage daughter Lex (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom NETFLIX © 2020

According to the logline: As the crew's journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.

"I miss you guys," Emma says in the teaser. "I love you so much. I wish I could be with you right now. But just remember, the further away I get, I'm just getting closer to being back to you."

Image zoom DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX © 2020

Image zoom DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX © 2020

The cast also includes Mark Ivanir as Misha Popov, a Russian cosmonaut and engineer on the mission; Ato Essandoh as Kwesi Weisberg-Adebayo, a British citizen from Ghana and world-renowned botanist who hopes to grow life on Mars; Ray Panthaki as Ram Arya, an Air Force fighter pilot from India; Vivian Wu as Lu Wang, a chemist and astronaut representing China; and Monique Curnen as Melissa Ramirez, a former astronaut who is Emma's Crew Support Astronaut who takes care of Lex in Matt and Emma's absence.

Image zoom DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX © 2020

Created by Andrew Hinderaker, the series is executive produced by showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Hinderaker, Swank, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein.