Netflix Sends Richard Madden Hilarious Apology After Employee Accidentally Refuses Him Water

The thirst for hunky Bodyguard star Richard Madden is real.

Days after the Game of Thrones alum revealed he was unceremoniously refused water while visiting Netflix’s headquarters, he documented the apology he received for the confusion on his Instagram Story: an elegantly-wrapped box of miniature Netflix-branded water bottles with a hilarious note.

“Dear Mr. Madden — Our deepest apologies for the water bottle situation,” reads the hand-written letter. “Normally, we give them out gladly, but your fans are always so thirsty… Love, Netflix.”

Madden, 32, currently stars in the wildly popular BBC drama Bodyguard, which dropped on Netflix for American viewers last month. While promoting the show on KTLA 5 Morning News last week, the actor recounted his bewilderment after an employee stopped him from taking a bottle of water at the Netflix offices.

“I walked in and I was told I was in the wrong building. But there was a fridge of water, Netflix-branded water, that I went to grab a bottle of,” he said. “They said, ‘You have to go around the corner for your show.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’ll just grab a bottle of water,’ and I was told no, I’m not allowed to, it’s ‘for Netflix employees only.’ “

“I said, ‘Well, I’m a Netflix employee, I’m on a show,’ ” he continued, laughing. “They were like, ‘Sir, you have to put that water back now.’ I was like, ‘Seriously? Surely I can have a bottle of water.’ They were like, ‘No, you have to put it back. You have to leave now, sir. Your building is around the corner.’ They held the door for me and I left the building.”

Bodyguard is now streaming on Netflix.