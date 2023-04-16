Netflix Apologizes for 75-Minute 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Reunion Delay: 'We Are Incredibly Sorry'

The show that was supposed to start at 8 p.m. ET didn't begin streaming until after 9 p.m. ET

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 16, 2023 09:52 PM
Love is Blind. (L to R) Chelsea, Kwame in episode 407 of Love is Blind.
Chelsea and Kwame. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Love Is … complicated.

After more than a 75-minute-long delay, the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion began to air live on Netflix.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix tweeted Sunday. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Netflix planned to air the finale live Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET, and after it didn't start promptly, the streamer tweeted that the show would start in 15 minutes.

Another seven minutes later, Netflix promised on Twitter that "#LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait...."

Season 4's Marshall Glaze jokingly tweeted about attempting to fix the unspecified issue.

"I'm trying yall," Marshall, 27, wrote Sunday.

Vanessa Lachey posted an Instagram video with her husband and Love Is Blind co-host Nick around 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday promising to "save all of the tea" for the live show.

"Everybody broke the internet to see this reunion," the mother of three said. "So we are ready to roll. We just got to figure this out. We're getting everything to work. We are not asking any questions to anybody until were streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phones onto your tablets, whatever you're watching on."

RELATED VIDEO: Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Benjamin McGrath

Just before 9 p.m. ET, Vanessa, 42, posted a photo on Twitter of star Tiffany Pennywell asleep on the studio stage, just like when Brett Brown tried to process his love to her in the pods.

Season 3's Nancy Rodriguez — who got engaged to Bartise Bowden in the pods — went live on Instagram Sunday from the Los Angeles studio where the reunion taped and shared her experience from inside.

"There are some technical difficulties and we are unable to connect," she said. "But you know what? Having a little lemonade mocktail."

Nancy later added that she and the other attendees were "basically just waiting" in the studio and "people are trying to figure out what to do."

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion is streaming on Netflix, and Love Is Blind season 4 is now available in full on the platform.

