A Squid Game Reality Show with a $4.56 Million Prize Fund Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix is casting now for a forthcoming Squid Game reality show that will put 456 contestants through a series of childhood-inspired games to claim the largest cash prize in reality TV history

A reality competition series based on the viral drama Squid Game is coming to Netflix, and it has one question for contestants: "How far will you go?"

The streaming network announced on Tuesday that 456 participants will vie for the largest cash prize in television history in Squid Game: The Challenge.

In total, $4.56 million is up for grabs for anyone who can survive all levels of childhood-inspired games. Netflix teased alliances and strategies will be necessary for the players should they hope to take home the prize fund.

Netflix also confirmed the upcoming reality series has the support of Squid Game creator Hwang Don-hyuk.

"Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery. We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, in a statement.

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

Netflix is now searching for English-speaking contestants from anywhere in the world to take part in the 10-episode series (no release date has been announced yet).

Squid Game became the biggest television premiere in Netflix history when it aired in September 2021, with viewers watching than 1.65 billion hours in just 28 days. The show has been renewed for season 2, with a possible season 3 in the works as well.

Dong-hyuk said he was "in talks" with Netflix for seasons 2 and 3, during a conversation with the Korea Times.

"It's true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for Squid Game, including the production of a season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone," Netflix confirmed to TV Line.