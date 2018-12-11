Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! Netflix Announces Series About Murdered Tejano Music Icon Selena Quintanilla

The story of music legend Selena Quintanilla is coming to the small screen.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced plans for Selena: The Series, a new scripted series based on the life of the late Tejano singer. The Quintanilla family will develop and executive produce the series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The streaming service also released a teaser trailer, featuring one of Quintanilla’s biggest hits “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

No casting or premiere date was announced.

According to the official show description, the two-part limited series will follow the singer as she “must make tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music.”

💕 Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💕 @SelenaLaLeyenda’s incredible life story is coming to Netflix as a scripted series! @selena_netflix was developed alongside, and will be executive produced by, The Quintanilla family #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/6YUMoAeA7Z — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 11, 2018

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives,” Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.”

RELATED: Selena Quintanilla Posthumously Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Fans’ Delight

Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty

After becoming a worldwide superstar, Quintanilla was murdered in a motel in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, who worked as a manger of the singer’s clothing boutiques.

And this isn’t the first time the singer’s life and death has been portrayed on screen. Jennifer Lopez starred in the film, Selena, released in 1997, two years after the singer’s death.

Last year, Quintanilla posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.